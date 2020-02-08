Shenandoah University sophomore Heather Jones plays with other members of the Shenandoah Conservatory Trumpet Studio during the Live at Lunch concert series in the North Tower lobby of Winchester Medical Center on Friday. The free concert series by Shenandoah Conservatory faculty and students is held in the lobby of the North Tower building at Winchester Medical Center on the first and third Fridays of each month through May 15.
