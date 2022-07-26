9:30 a.m.: Lamb Show
4 p.m.: Gates open
4:30 p.m.: Goat Show
5 p.m. until sold out: Stonewall Ruritan BBQ Chicken
7:30 p.m.: Monster Trucks and Freestyle Motorcross
5-7 p.m.: Monster Truck Rides
7-10 p.m.: Jake Kohn will open for Low Water Bridge Band
10 p.m.: Gates close
Admission to the fair is $7 for age 12 and older, $3 for children 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and younger. For those wishing to attend multiple times, an adult weekly ticket is $20 and a weekly ticket for a child is $10. Fairgrounds address: 250 Fairground Road, Clear Brook.
For more information on the fair, visit: www.frederickcountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.