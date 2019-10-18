BERRYVILLE — The two candidates for the Russell District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors will participate in a “candidate dialogue” from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds.
Bill “Doc” Houck and Doug Lawrence, both independents, are running in the Nov. 5 election to succeed longtime Russell District representative Barbara Byrd, who is not seeking re-election.
Both candidates have worked to share printing and mailing costs for the grassroots event, which will be moderated by Phillip Shenk of the Clarke County Farm Bureau.
Organizers stressed in a news release that the event is not a debate, instead calling it a “learning conversation that focuses on new solutions to the everyday concerns of all residents in their district.”
The candidates will speak on seven topics or issues generated in advance by Russell District residents. Each candidate will deliver a five-minute opening statement, followed by the moderator alternating between candidates with predetermined questions during the first hour, then a three-minute closing statement from each candidate will follow. An informal meet-the-candidates session will wrap-up the event, at which time attendees are encouraged to ask questions or provide in writing other issues or concerns not addressed at the event for the candidates to answer.
Five seats on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors are up for election next month. The Russell District seat is the only contested race.
Berryville District Supervisor Mary Daniel, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss and Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett, all incumbents, are running opposed for their respective seats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.