WINCHESTER —The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) expects the busiest travel day of the year to be Tuesday between noon and 8 p.m. as motorists hit the road for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
Heavy traffic congestion is also expected on Wednesday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with moderate congestion during the shoulder hours. Saturday shows moderate congestion between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m, according to VDOT.
All high-occupancy vehicle restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway will be lifted on Thanksgiving Day. Tolls will still be applicable elsewhere, including Interstates 95, 395 and 495.
VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Wednesday until noon the following Monday.
For free, real-time traffic information, VDOT suggests downloading and using its 511 app. Traffic information is also available at 511virginia.org or by dialing 511.
More than an estimated 53.4 million people nationwide are expected to travel this Thanksgiving, according to AAA, with about 90% choosing to drive to their holiday destination.
That's an increase of about 13% from last year, or only about 5% less than pre-pandemic travel volume in 2019. The increase is the highest single-year rise since 2005, according to AAA.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Ragina C. Ali, AAA Mid-Atlantic's public and government affairs manager. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”
Those traveling in and out of Virginia will notice more crowded roads and airports, Ali said. She advised travelers to “plan for longer lines and extra TSA checks” when traveling by air this holiday season. Air travel is up about 80% over last year.
Despite gas prices being more than $1 higher this Thanksgiving season than last, Ali said most travelers are planning drive to their holiday destinations.
Many local travelers at the pumps said they are staying in the area.
One Winchester resident fueling up at the Shell station on Millwood Pike said she and her husband were taking their 2-year-old son to visit her parents for the first time in Tennessee. She said she was planning to surprise the first-time grandparents and that the gas prices would “just have to be worth it.”
AAA said it expects to respond to over 400,000 calls for help on the road over the Thanksgiving weekend nationwide. AAA suggests getting an inspection to check key vehicle components such as battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels. If your vehicle has been sitting idle, these systems are particularly vulnerable to deteriorating especially without proper care or maintenance.
AAA says big cities and tropical destinations are topping travel destinations this Thanksgiving.
