BERRYVILLE — Tuesday is the last day to apply for a temporary appointment to the Clarke County School Board's vacant Russell District seat.
Andrew MacDonald, who previously held the seat, resigned in February after he was appointed as an assistant state attorney general. Serving in that job and continuing to serve on the school board would have been a conflict of interest, he recently told the board.
His resignation took effect on Feb. 24.
The board will appoint someone to fill the seat until it comes up for grabs in the Nov. 7 election for a full four-year term. All five of the board's seats will be voted on in that election.
Whoever the board appoints to the Russell District seat will serve through Dec. 31. Those elected in November will begin serving when 2024 arrives.
Applications for the vacant seat must be received by noon Tuesday. The application is on the Clarke County Public Schools' website at clarke.k12.va.us.
Questions on the application includes why an applicant wants to be on the board, how he or she believes their skills and career/life experiences will benefit the board, whether he or she has children or grandchildren in the school division, and whether the person has ever served on a committee or advisory panel appointed by the board.
Anyone with questions should call the board's clerk, Renée Weir, at 540-955-6100.
Earlier this week, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told the board that one application so far had been received for the Russell District seat. He didn't name the applicant.
Applicants must live in the district and be registered to vote there.
Names of applicants will be released publicly on March 10. The following week, the board will privately interview them.
A public hearing concerning the appointment will be held during the board's next regular monthly meeting on March 20. Seven days later, the board will hold a special meeting to select someone, a timeline on the website shows.
The appointee will be eligible to file for an official candidacy in the November election, with his or her name appearing on the ballot.
June 20 is the filing deadline. Nobody so far has submitted to the Clarke County Office of Elections the required paperwork to become a candidate, according to General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman.
Records show that during the 2015 and 2019 school board elections, one candidate ran unopposed for each of the five district seats and, hence, was elected.
Except for the Russell District seat in 2015, that is. Nobody officially ran for it then, so the person who received the most write-in votes was elected, Bosserman recalled.
Many school board races in recent elections across Virginia have been uncontested, Bishop observed.
"It seems that everyone leads a busy life today with work and family responsibilities," he said.
However, he encourages people to run in school board elections, as well as apply to fill the Russell District vacancy.
"As a collective body," said Bishop, a school board "has an opportunity to directly impact the education that children in the community receive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.