WINCHESTER — A generation of school shootings has led to police being stationed at schools around the nation and a backlash against the practice in recent years.
Proponents say school resource officers increase security, build rapport with students and serve as good role models. Opponents say their presence leads to adolescent behavior being criminalized, with minority students disproportionately affected.
Last year, NAACP branches in Arlington and Fairfax counties called for removing police from schools. Citing data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights from 2013-14 that showed Black students were 2.3 times more likely than white students to be arrested or referred to police, the national NAACP is also calling for removal. On its website, the national NAACP asked the Biden administration to reallocate money for SROs to “intervention and restorative supports for children.”
It is against that backdrop that a community meeting on SRO’s in Winchester Public Schools and how the juvenile justice system works is being held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Timbrook Public Safety Center at 231 E. Piccadilly St.
In an email, Police Chief John R. Piper said having officers at the schools allows them to quickly respond in the event of a shooting when “seconds can be the difference between life and death for our children and school staff.”
Between 2018 through March, there have been 67 school shootings involving at least one person being injured or killed, according to the Education Week website. The data didn’t include accidental discharges of guns by police or suicides. With 98,500 schools nationally, about 0.02 % of schools experience shootings annually.
Violence in Winchester schools is also rare. In the 2019-20 school year, Piper said just nine fights occurred at Handley High School and seven at Daniel Morgan Middle School, the schools police are stationed at. That school year, one student was arrested at Handley and one at the middle school.
Winchester police began their school resource officer program in 1998 and it costs roughly $83,000 annually. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began its program in the 1990s and has 15 SROs and two supervisors, according to Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Officers are stationed at the middle and high schools, with some SROs rotating between two elementary schools. The annual cost is about $870,000 with two federal grants absorbing about $85,000 of the cost.
In an email, Millholland didn’t provide annul arrest statistics, but cited a Virginia Tech study showing just 2.4 students per 1,000 had interactions with police in Virginia.
“The school resource officer program is designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth by building relationships that last a lifetime,” he said.
In Clarke County, officers are assigned to elementary, middle and high schools. The program began in 2004 and the annual cost is about $200,000, according to Clarke County Sheriff Tony Roper. In an email, Roper didn’t provide annual arrest statistics, but said typical violations by students include minor driving violations, marijuana and tobacco possession and vandalism.
Roper said the goal of the SRO program is providing a safe learning environment.
“Efforts are made at several points along the process to divert juvenile court dispositions with opportunities all along the way designed to educate and rehabilitate,” he said.
While officers’ presence is partly to deter or respond to violence, Piper said rapport-building with students is a major program goal and he’s personally witnessed it.
“I see these positive interactions as a way to steer students away from the criminal justice system and into healthy and productive behaviors,” he said.
Michael Faison, Winchester’s NAACP president, grew up in Bermuda and attended a private school before Bermuda began using SROs. While other NAACP chapters oppose stationing police in schools, Faison said his chapter, which has about 115 members, supports their presence.
“I see it as a need to have these individuals in our schools to protect our kids and to provide some type of connection,” said the 40-year-old Faison, who took office in January.
Faison noted Arlington and Fairfax have far higher percentages of Black students than Winchester. About 11% of Winchester’s 28,000 residents are Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While supportive, Faison said officers need to be well-trained to avoid disproportionate discipline of minority students. Critics refer to it as the “schools to prisons pipeline.”
Faison said his group is working with school officials and police to ensure minority students aren’t being unfairly disciplined. In 2019, the suspension rate for Black students at Handley was nearly three times as high as the total population of Black students at the school and the rate for multi-racial students was almost four times as high as the multi-racial population, according to Virginia Department of Education statistics. Faison said he’s sympathetic to problems in Arlington and Fairfax counties and supports reforming the SRO program.
“We want to look at what’s working and what’s not working and then go to the Department of Education in Richmond and say, ‘Can we reform some of these outlying issues that the SROs are having instead of just gut the program out?’” Faison said.
Faison said it’s a “delicate balance” for his organization to work with police, but not be co-opted by them. He said Piper is responsive and transparent and he regularly communicates with Millholland and Winchester Sheriff Les R. Taylor. He said he plans to talk more with Roper in the future.
The meeting is the first in a series planned by Winchester police and the local NAACP to educate people about policing and for police to address their complaints and concerns. Faison said he’s hoping many people turn out Tuesday and at future gatherings.
“This is a chance for them to express what their concerns and issues are,” he said. “This is a chance to talk about policies and reforming policies. Their voices need to be heard.”
The SRO ’s are an essential fixture for the realities of the day, and the program is worth every penny expended. As with all policing, it is essential that it is carefully monitored by independent civil authority. Statistics though (much like journalism), need to be vetted in greater context before jumping to potentially erroneous conclusions.
On a side note, given society’s current herd mentality of rushing to change the names of things, one would think the NAACP might be less tone deaf. [innocent]
May I suggest NAAPAC- National Association for the Advancement of People of All Colors.
Thank you Mr. Failson for brining these issues to light. I am glad to see the local NAACP working on these issues. We need to ensure that all students are treated fairly.
I agree. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
Given the evidence that the police are racially biased toward BIPOC adults, it is hardly surprising that the same behavior is exhibited when dealing with school children. That having been said, training police to overcome implicit bias might change these statistics without removing the police presence from schools, at least until the NRA folds and we can return to sane governance from the right that will better protect school children than policies that worship guns above all else.
The SROs are vital to the security of our schools and are a positive role model for the students. Schools are small confined communities, just like any of our neighborhoods in which the police patrol, and their deserve the same protection. The opposition of the NAACP to SROs are part of their agenda to denigrate police and shift behavioral accountable from the black community to others. The Winchester Star reported the types of crimes the SROs have responded to, but in light of the NAACP concerns, how about identifying the race of the subjects involved. This statistic is important if the NAACP is going to continue throwing the race card to avoid any accountability of their community.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
