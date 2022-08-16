9 a.m.-noon – Agriculture, horticulture and floral exhibits will be accepted.
9 a.m. – Rabbit and poultry shows.
10 a.m. – Gates open to the public.
10 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Judging for homemaking, fine arts and photography exhibits.
Noon until 6:00 p.m. – Judging for agriculture and horticulture exhibits.
3 p.m. — Open-Breeding Sheep Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Junior Breeding Sheep Show.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
5-8 p.m. – Floral exhibits will be accepted.
6 p.m. – All building exhibits, except for the floral exhibit, will open to the public.
6 p.m. – Carnival opens. Visitors can ride all night for $30.
6–7:30 p.m. — Cazhmiere band performs at the stage.
6 p.m. – Junior Sheep Showmanship Show and the Market and Bred and Owned Lamb Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Adult Sheep Showmanship Show.
7 p.m. – Gas & Diesel Dirt Drag at the track.
