BERRYVILLE — An appeal of Clarke County Circuit Court's decision to let the county take ownership of a Confederate monument near the courthouse is underway.
Glen Franklin Koontz, attorney for Turner Ashby Camp No. 1567 Sons of Confederate Veterans, filed an opening brief with the Virginia Court of Appeals on Friday. It asks the Appeals Court to reverse the Circuit Court's Jan. 19 order denying the camp's motion to intervene in the county's effort to acquire the monument and the plot on which it sits outside the courthouse on North Church Street in downtown Berryville.
The brief also asks the Appeals Court to reverse the Circuit Court's April 18 final order, based on a jury's verdict earlier in the month, awarding the county ownership of both the monument and the plot. In addition, it asks the Appeals Court to remand the civil action back to Circuit Court with instructions to conduct further proceedings, with the camp being allowed to participate as a party defendant/counter-claimant.
Monday afternoon, Koontz told The Winchester Star he believes "the Circuit Court erred in not allowing Turner Ashby to intervene and present its claims in the civil action" that the county filed to obtain ownership of the monument.
The granite monument, titled "Appomattox," features a downcast Confederate soldier and the names of Confederate soldiers from Clarke County killed in the Civil War. It was erected in 1900.
More recently, some people have sought to have the monument removed over the Confederacy's support of slavery.
Research revealed the monument and its plot originally belonged to the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry, which disbanded many years ago. It couldn’t be determined if descendants of any members were alive and interested in claiming ownership. The county then sought ownership, claiming adverse possession — or "squatter's rights" — because it had been maintaining the property for many years, unaware it wasn't the owner.
Turner Ashby Camp also sought ownership of the monument. On May 5, it filed an appeal to the Circuit Court jury's verdict. Robert Mitchell, the county’s attorney, then filed a motion to dismiss the appeal. In May, he asserted in court that the camp was “trying to file an appeal to a case in which they weren’t a party.”
Koontz's brief maintains that the Circuit Court "abused its discretion" by not allowing the camp to intervene. It cites Supreme Court of Virginia Rule 3:14, asserting the rule permits a party "by leave of court" to intervene in a civil action in order to assert "any claim or defense germane to the subject matter of the proceeding."
"Turner Ashby was prepared to provide evidence at the trial ... that Clarke County is not entitled to assert a claim of adverse possession," the brief declares. "Turner Ashby's defense to Clarke County's claim ... was not only germane, but if successful, would have defeated Clarke County's claim squarely on the merits."
The brief references state code Subsection 13.1-907 (A)(3), which basically says the assets of an educational or charitable organization being dissolved should be transferred to another involved in substantially similar activities.
Instead, the Circuit Court "deemed that Clarke County's claim to the subject real property and Confederate Memorial Statue was superior to Turner Ashby's claim," the brief reads. The court "thus prejudged the matter, without evidence, and without giving Turner Ashby the opportunity to interpose its claim and present its defenses against Clarke County's claim."
Asked for comment on Koontz's brief, County Administrator Chris Boies said, "We (the county) believe the Circuit Court ruled correctly in this case and look forward to the conclusion of this appeal process."
"We think the law is on our side," Koontz said of the Turner Ashby Camp. He declined to elaborate.
Koontz said the county will have a period in which to respond to the brief, then he will have a period in which to reply to the county's response. After that, he anticipates the Appeals Court will schedule oral arguments in the case, he said.
According to its website, the camp is raising money toward preserving the monument.
Meanwhile, the county is working with consultants to develop a master plan for the courthouse grounds. The plan could include developing other installations, alongside the monument, that interpret various aspects of the county’s history.
