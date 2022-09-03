SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — With two touchdown catches, Sherando senior Jacob Manuel played an important role in the Warrior football team's win over James Wood last week.
Manuel didn't come close to Jefferson's end zone on Friday night. But he sure did one heck of a job keeping the Cougars out of those maroon and gold patches of artificial turf on each end of the field.
Jefferson had five turnovers, and four of them wound up in the hands of Manuel inside Sherando's own 10-yard line. The Warriors turned three of Jefferson's turnovers into touchdowns as part of a 42-23 victory, avenging last year's 41-14 loss to the Cougars at Arrowhead Stadium.
Sherando (2-0) made big plays in every phase of the game.
Senior wide receiver AJ Santiago (five catches, 79 yards) opened the game with a 35-yard kickoff return to midfield, which led to the first of his three highlight-reel touchdown catches.
Noah Smith (6-for-6 on extra points) recovered a high punt snap 29 yards behind the line of scrimmage at the Jefferson 23-yard line, setting up the final touchdown of the first half and sending the Warriors into halftime with a 28-8 lead.
And with Sherando up 35-15 after the last of Santiago's spectacular TDs with 7:57 left, Aidan Leatch recovered an onside kick to set the stage for some much-needed breathing room against a relentless Jefferson offense. Seven plays after the recovery at the Jefferson 49, senior Gavyn Blye (19 carries for 127 yards and two TDs, five catches for 67 yards) scored on a direct snap with 4:51 left to make it 42-15.
The Cougars (1-1) finished the game with 396-385 yard edge and made plenty of explosive plays themselves, but they couldn't match Sherando's all-around efficiency.
"Last year we started off 0-2, this year we flipped that and have started 2-0 and almost flipped the score tonight," Sherando coach Jake Smith said. "That's huge for us, this year and from a program standpoint.
"We played sloppy in both those two first games last year from my perspective from an execution standpoint. I didn't think we finished the games when we had an opportunity to, and our point of emphasis this week was to finish."
Manuel certainly took advantage of his chances to put an end to Jefferson drives.
The Cougars' first turnover came when they were threatening to take their first lead of the game.
Jefferson had closed to within 14-8 with 1:37 left in the first quarter on a safety when Moses Talley and Nolan Meehleib were among the players in on a tackle of Sherando running back Jason Foster (20 carries, 87 yards, 36-yard TD run to make it 14-6), who was tackled in the end zone on a play from the two-yard line. The Cougars started their next possession at the Sherando 37 following their return of the ensuing free kick.
Tay'Shaun Roper made a darting run to pick up 14 yards on second-and-11 to the Sherando 6, but he lost the ball at the 2 on his next carry, and the ball squirted sideways to the left. A few players had a chance at it, but Manuel grabbed it at the 2.
"That changed the game," said Manuel of the turnovers. "Almost every time they would go down to our end, we would just take it away. We focus on getting turnovers [in practice]. We do whole turnover sessions."
Just as important, Sherando mostly took advantage of those Jefferson mistakes. The Cougars couldn't come up with another safety from the 2, as this time Sherando went on a 12-play, 98-yard TD drive to go up 21-6.
The drive was finished by sophomore quarterback Micah Carlson (10 of 15 for 146 yards, three TDs and one interception) hitting a leaping Santiago in traffic in the middle of the end zone from 23 yards out. Jefferson coach Craig Hunter said one of his players got a hand on it, but the 5-foot-7, 140-pound Santiago wasn't to be denied.
Sherando had numerous stellar performances, and Santiago's was right at the top.
He somehow managed to slip through the Jefferson defense mostly clean and keep his balance while running right to left through traffic after catching a slant for a 17-yard TD to open the scoring.
He had a leaping catch over a defender who was fronting him after Carlson threw to him on a go route off play-action for a 22-yard TD to make it 35-15.
And after Leatch's onside kick recovery after that TD, Santiago caught a forward pitch behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-5 and managed to surge ahead and fight for five yards and the tip of a fingernail. When the chain crew came out to measure, it took the refs a long time to decide if Santiago got the first down.
"[Santiago] comes to practice with an attitude to work, and he had great week this week," Smith said. "He was very locked in, very focused, and he did a good job of leading and showing maturity this week, and I'm proud that he had the game that he did tonight."
Santiago said he's definitely jumping higher than he did last year.
"The weight room has helped me out with that a lot," he said.
After Blye ran the ball in from 13 yards out to make it 28-6, it looked like the Warriors might cruise to victory. They might have lost if not for Manuel's pickoffs.
The first one came with 33 seconds left in the first half. Jefferson drove 52 yards to the Sherando 28, but on second-and-15 Quintin Goins (10 of 18 for 182 yards) threw high over the middle for the first of his three interceptions and Manuel went low to catch the ball at the 10.
Keyshawn Robinson put a charge into the Jefferson fans when he returned the second half kickoff 95 yards, this after the ball went over his head and went backward after bouncing at the 2, to make it 28-15 Warriors.
Spencer Powell (seven catches for 113 yards) intercepted Carlson at the Jefferson 4 on the next possession, and the Cougars moved 76 yards to the Sherando 30. Goins then tried going over the middle, but Manuel fought off a Cougar receiver on the high pass and came down with it at the 1 with 3:27 left in the third quarter.
Jefferson would pin Sherando there and start with the ball at the Warrior 30 after a 12-yard punt return. The Cougars had second-and-3 at the Sherando 8, but Goins couldn't secure a shotgun snap and was tackled at the 15. Then Manuel broke on a slant throw, catching it at the 7 and returning it to the Warrior 48 to keep the score 28-15 with 9:56 left in the game.
Manuel said cornerback Caleb Richmond told him "slant's coming" on that play.
"I was like, 'Alright,'" Manuel said. "I just read it. My guy went out, [Richmond's] guy came in, and I just went to the ball."
Even though Jefferson put up a lot of yards, Sherando put a lot of pressure on Jefferson's offense. The Cougars had 128 yards on 29 attempts but couldn't consistently run the ball, and Sherando forced Goins to move around behind the line of scrimmage often.
Jefferson's offense only scored on its first possession and its last full possession. Dylan Harich (7 of 9 for 86 yards), who came in earlier and had two runs on back-to-back plays, directed that last full drive and threw a four-yard TD pass to Evan Tewell (12 carries, 60 yards, TD).
"The No. 1 deal in high school football is to stop the run and make a team one-dimensional, and get them to throw the ball," Smith said. "We got some pressure on the quarterback and made them feel uncomfortable. I thought we did a good job in coverage for the most part, though we broke down a couple of times.
"Jacob, he's an instinctive player, and he's very smart and football savvy. When he gets an opportunity to make a play, he's going to make it."
Sherando also got a boost from sophomore Parker Fredman, who stepped in for starting center Jarrett See who left the game early in the first quarter.
The Warriors have their biggest test yet next week when defending West Virginia Class AAA state champion Martinsburg comes to Arrowhead Stadium, but Sherando will go in feeling good about itself after another quality performance in which it held strong in the second half.
"When they came put of halftime scoring, I was like, 'We can't take the foot off the gas. We've got to keep pushing. Let's respond to that," Santiago said. "My guys went out and they did their thing."
