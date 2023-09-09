ALDIE — Securing a big turnover nearly brought the cardiac Sherando High School football team even against Lightridge on Saturday.
But, giving up a big one turned out to be the difference.
Josiah Dorsey’s 65-yard interception return in the third quarter provided the eventual winning margin as the Bolts knocked off the Warriors 27-25 a day after the contest was postponed by a torrential rainstorm on Friday.
Sherando, which scored on Brayden Lowery’s 55-yard fumble return and two rushing TDs from Christian Ruiz, couldn’t overcome five turnovers and fell a yard short on a potential game-tying two-point conversion with just under five minutes remaining.
Lightridge’s Al Honesty caught 10 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Carter Working, who threw for 375 yards. The Bolts picked off four passes and recovered a fumble and took advantage of a big play from Honesty and two costly Sherando penalties to run out the clock on the Warriors, who have seen each of their games be decided in the final minutes.
“It’s just one of those things where if we keep turning the ball over, getting penalties and missing opportunities on special teams that those things come back to bite you,” said Sherando coach T.J. Rohrbaugh, whose squad fell to 1-2. “It’s been the same things the first three weeks. Those things have killed us. We just need to do a better job and we need to clean those things up and I think we can come out on the right side of some of these games.”
The Warriors nearly overcame a 14-0 first-half deficit and a pair of eight-point deficits in the second half.
Down 21-13, Sherando got a big turnover when Jake Dann stripped the ball away from Lightridge running back Carlos Castillero and recovered it on the Bolts’ 28. On third down from the 31, Micah Carlson lofted a 31-yard TD pass to Brady Hamilton. The Warriors’ conversion pass was incomplete to make the score 21-19 with 3:23 left in the third.
After the Warriors forced a three-and-out, Hamilton’s 20-yard punt return gave them the ball at the Lightridge 35. But on second down, Carlson was pressured by Jayden Clark and threw off-balance. Dorsey was waiting on the ball and picked it off, racing untouched for 60 yards. The Bolts missed the extra point to keep the margin at eight points, 27-19.
The score stayed that way into the middle of the fourth quarter. With Sherando driving, Ruiz bolted 10 yards and while struggling for extra yardage was hit and Lightridge’s Gabe Hernandez recovered the ball at the Warriors' 32 with 7:01 to go.
But on the Bolts' next series, Working threw left to Wade Lechner, who fumbled near the left sidelines. Lowery scooped it up and followed his blocking for the 55-yard score with 4:38 left. On the possible game-tying conversion, Carlson completed a pass to tight end James Walters in the left flat, but Lightridge defensive back Byron Conley raced in to bring Walters down a yard short of the end zone.
“They made a good play,” Rohrbaugh said. “They were loading the box trying to take away our bread-and-butter all night. We’ve got to get the ball across the goal line there.”
Lightridge took over from its 25 and wasted little time getting the ball to its best weapon. Working fired a short pass to Honesty, who spun away from a defender and raced 48 yards to the Sherando 27.
“I saw the corner come down on it, so I caught the ball and realized he was in front of me,” Honesty said. “I caught it, turned outside and it was down the sideline from there.”
Sherando was hurt by a pair of penalties that helped prolong the drive, a defensive holding penalty on a third down play and an offsides penalty on fourth-and-3 from the 9.
Honesty and Working got the Bolts (2-1) off to a two-touchdown lead.
On the last play of the first quarter, Honesty hauled in a 65-yard strike to make it 7-0. After an interception by Conley, Honesty grabbed a 28-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone to make it 14-0. It was his fifth TD catch of the season.
“They were just pressing,” Honesty said of how he beat the Warriors’ coverage. “[It was an] inside, then outside release and the ball was right there every time. Shout out to Carter Working.”
Sherando was able to get back into the contest thanks to a heavy dose of running from Ruiz. The senior tailback ran 10 times for 47 yards in a 63-yard march that featured 13 running plays. Ruiz went over from the 2 on fourth down and a missed extra point made the score 14-6.
On Lightridge’s next play, Hayden LaFever picked off a deflected pass and returned it to the 13. Ruiz ran three times, going in for the TD from the 3 and Noah Smith’s kick made it 14-13, which was the halftime score.
Working’s 37-yard pass to Dorsey set up Castillero’s seven-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that pushed the lead back to 21-13. Dorsey had five catches for 73 yards in the contest.
Both Lightridge receivers are more than 6-feet tall and have excellent speed.
“We knew coming in No. 3 [Honesty] and No. 8 [Dorsey] in terms of their athleticism and size and combine that with their quarterback were going to be a matchup issue for us all day,” Rohrbaugh said. “They exploited that on us a few times. There’s no scheme that you can do account for that. We threw different looks at them defensively, but at the end of the day when you have two guys who are that good of athletes and a quarterback who can get them the ball it’s difficult.”
Lightridge needed to throw well because the Sherando run defense was outstanding. Hunter Ratchford was a big presence inside and Kaleb Nowlin (two sacks), Drew Tyson and Jamaal Nowlin had big games up front. Including a 36-yard loss on a punt snap, the Warriors allowed minus-43 yards rushing.
“We shut down their run game,” Rohrbaugh said. “It was just big plays. You’ve got to limit big plays.”
Ruiz finished with 103 tough yards on 30 carries. The Warriors were held to 189 yards of total offense.
Sherando next travels to Fauquier (1-1) on Sept. 15.
