WINCHESTER — A two-point lead after one quarter and 62-percent shooting over the last three quarters is usually a recipe for victory.
The problem for the Handley boys’ basketball team is that it didn’t attempt nearly as many field goals as Huguenot over the last three quarters, and the Judges didn’t get the same value as the Falcons on the baskets they did make.
Huguenot forced 24 turnovers from over the final three quarters and had an 11-1 in 3-pointers to pull out a 65-61 win in the final of six games on Saturday in the third annual Handley Showcase Basketball Tournament.
The Judges (3-2) bounced back from their 11 turnovers and Huguenot’s five 3-pointers in the second period, taking a 47-46 lead into the fourth quarter after trailing 37-24 at halftime. But the Falcons (5-0) scored back-to-back buckets off Handley turnovers and held the Judges without a shot from the 2:05 mark of the fourth quarter until the 24-second mark (most of Handley’s fourth quarter turnovers came in the last three minutes).
Judges junior forward Demitri Gardner (career-high 30 points, nine rebounds in the last three quarters) continued his spectacular effort by making a layup with 24 seconds left to cut Huguenot’s lead to 63-61. But Jordan Parham (four 3-pointers, 7 of 9 from the line) knocked down two free throws after being fouled while attempting to split a trap with 19.8 seconds left, and another Handley turnover kept the Judges from getting any closer.
As evidenced by Handley’s 18-of-29 shooting over the last three quarters, Handley coach Jason Toton felt the Judges had better half-court execution than it did in Friday’s 61-55 loss to Class 6 Tallwood of Virginia Beach. But against a Huguenot team out of Richmond that is expected to be one of the best in Class 4 this season, Handley struggled in the full court. The Judges had trouble with the Falcons’ traps at the end of the first half and had trouble with Hugeonot’s speed in transition at the end of the game. The Falcons made 18 field goals over the last three quarters on 45 shots.
“We weren’t used to [Tallwood’s’] type of play, of them getting up in you and us seeing that pressure,” Toton said. “I think with us having that game [Friday] night and Huguenot coming out and kind of doing the same thing tonight, I thought we handled [pressure] better in a half-court setting. We’ve still got to work on being patient and getting people in the right spots in the full court end where we’re not throwing the ball and having careless turnovers.
“[At the end], I thought we were pushing the ball pretty well, but some kids weren’t getting out and running, and that left [Huguenot’s players] hanging out in that same area [as the ballhandler]. When you have all those hands there, it’s going to get tipped from behind and things like that. I thought we had a chance at the end there, but we didn’t execute on a couple of offensive sets there late like we did earlier in the game.”
The basket that broke a 59-59 tie came on a putback by Parham after a Huguenot steal with 2:15 left. After Gardner missed a short-range shot that would have tied it, the Judges grabbed the offensive rebound but had the ball stolen on the kickout attempt. Another Handley turnover was converted into a Marcus Leisure basket with 1:42 left to make it 63-59.
The Judges did a better job defending the 3-point shot in the second half (the Falcons were 3 of 13 after the break), but Huguenot made 5 of 11 3-pointers in the second quarter. The Falcons attempted many of those shots from at least five feet beyond the arc, with Tabriz Allen (20 points, five 3-pointers) hitting one from 32 feet.
Toton emphasized to his team that it wasn’t just the turnovers at the end that cost his team the game, though he was dismayed by the five straight turnovers that played a role in Huguenot’s 16-2 run over the last three minutes of the first half that gave the Falcons a 37-24 lead at the break. (The Judges led 16-14 after one quarter.) He also noted that there were certain situations where Handley didn’t box out, and there were certain lost defensive assignments and certain fouls that were committed that hurt the team.
“We’ve been trying to preach that little things make a difference,” Toton said. “The little things that we do in the first and second quarter are the end result of how the game ends.”
Toton said he definitely couldn’t fault his team’s effort against a talented foe though. Toton said the reason why Handley holds the Showcase is so it can bring in unfamiliar teams that will make them better.
“We’ve grown a lot from [Friday] night to [Saturday]. And they don’t give up,” said Toton, whose team scored 26 of its 55 points against Tallwood on Friday in the fourth quarter. “That’s what I’m most proud of. Last night, we were down 19 or 21 points, and they cut it to five. If we had another minute or two [Friday], I don’t know what the outcome would have been.
“Tonight, we could have easily bagged it at halftime, but we didn’t. I’m pleased with our resilience of not wanting to get beat, and digging in and having some heart. I hope this is a stepping stone that will get us ready for Skyline and then get us ready for Hilton Head [next week’s South Carolina tournament], because we’re going to face some really good competition there, too.”
Gardner is the only major contributor back from last year’s Handley team, and he felt Saturday’s game showed the Judges could be a force, just like last year’s district champions. Handley also received nine points from Emerson Ferguson and eight points from Kemani Curry against Huguenot.
“I think we shocked a lot of people with this game,” Gardner said. “Our offense was way better than it was [Friday]. I liked the way we got after it.”
As for the Showcase as a whole, this year’s tournament featured much better attendance than last year’s. The crowd was sparse for the noon opener but attendance grew as the day wore on, with the stands filled at more than 80 percent capacity by the time Martinsburg (W.Va.) and Osbourn tipped off in the fifth game. This year’s tournament featured eight games (two for girls) over two days while last year’s had four boys’ games played on one day.
“I was really happy with the attendance that we had,” Toton said. “The quality of teams was a lot better. Hopefully next year, we can make it better. We might add another game on Friday and another on Saturday and have a total of maybe 10 games.”
The following is a recap of the other games:
Friday
Tallwood 61, Handley 55
Handley trailed 13-9 after one quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 42-29 after three quarters.
Leaders — Handley: Demitri Gardner 22 points; Emerson Ferguson 13 points. Tallwood: D’kheriyon McKelvin 20 points.
Saturday
Osbourn Park 76, Tallwood 50
Osbourn Park (5-1) of Manassas led 21-11 after one quarter, 40-23 at the half and 60-43 after three quarters against Tallwood (1-4).
Leaders — Osbourn Park: Ethan Wilson 29 points (5 3-pointers), Rahim Woni 12 points, Jayden Ross 11 points; Tallwood: Micah Eastman 19 points.
Theodore Roosevelt 77, Loudoun Valley 55
Roosevelt (7-0) of Washington, D.C., led 22-19 after one quarter after Philip Flegler banked in a 3-pointer from 55 feet at the buzzer. The Roughriders extended their lead to 39-30 at the half and 64-49 after three quarters against Loudoun Valley (3-1).
Leaders — Roosevelt: Jasir Tremble 24 points (5 3-pointers), Ryan Blakey, Tyree Evans, Keyon Ware 10 points each. Loudoun Valley — Trent Dawson 24 points.
Martinsburg 69, Osbourn 46
Martinsburg (1-1) took a 26-7 lead on Telryn Villa’s 360-degree dunk to end the first quarter and held leads of 35-20 at the half and 56-36 after three quarters against Osbourn (3-4) of Manassas.
Leaders — Martinsburg: Villa 25 points, Teddy Marshall 17 points. Osbourn: Chance Hollingsworth 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.