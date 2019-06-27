STAR TANNERY — Every summer, starting in June, a wood turtle makes a trek up a short bank from a creek to visit the Lineweavers.
Kenneth Lineweaver, 60, said he remembers the first day Mr. Turtle visited in 1975.
“My two sisters were out here sunning themselves,” Lineweaver said, pointing to a grassy spot in his yard. “You could hear them yell.”
Mr. Turtle wandered up to them and received, in return, some nail polish. Lineweaver said that was how they knew he came back again later.
For 44 years, Mr. Turtle has returned to the same yard, around the same time. Lineweaver said the turtle will hear voices, tractors or the lawn mower and will come running — faster than anyone might think a turtle can move, Lineweaver said.
The trek from the creek to the yard is around 100 yards through relatively safe fields. Though his time at his favorite snack spot hasn’t always been smooth. Mr. Turtle sports scars on his shell from Lineweaver’s dad running him over once.
Despite the near-death experience, Mr. Turtle keeps coming back for the ham, hot dogs, spaghetti and potato salad Lineweaver puts out for him.
“It’s anywhere from 10 to 20 times [a year] that we feed him,” Lineweaver said.
When Lineweaver moved back to his childhood home in 2005, he started marking his calendar to track the days Mr. Turtle came to visit.
A couple of years ago, a second turtle came along. Lineweaver named her Mrs. Turtle, though he said he wasn’t sure if she was a she.
Mr. Turtle is a regular but Lineweaver said Mrs. Turtle has only made a handful of appearances, and only once with Mr. Turtle. The one time they came together, Lineweaver said, they fought over food.
Lineweaver said Mr. Turtle’s visits have become a family affair. When he’s gone, someone else will have to make sure the turtle gets the care and feeding he’s come to expect over the years.
He’s going to live a long time, Lineweaver said. “He’s going to outlive me, that’s for damn sure.”
