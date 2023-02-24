LEESBURG — The Sherando girls' basketball team rebounded quite nicely from its first rough stretch in Thursday's Region 4C championship game.
The second one was a much different story.
The Warriors — who were held scoreless for the first seven minutes — scored only six points in the last 12 minutes and 49 seconds as Tuscarora rallied from a seven-point deficit for a 43-29 win.
Both teams will move on to the Class 4 state quarterfinals, with Tuscarora (25-2) hosting the loser of Friday's Region 4D championship game between Pulaski County and Louisa County and Sherando (22-4) traveling to the winner of that contest.
The Warriors outscored the Titans 17-2 from the 3:38 mark of the second quarter to the 3:18 mark of the third quarter to take a 23-16 lead, but that was as good as it got for Sherando. The Warriors made only 2 of their last 14 shots, and Tuscarora went on a 15-0 run to take a 31-23 lead they would not relinquish between Asia Williams' 3-pointer with 4:49 left in the third quarter and Jaiden Polston's layup with 6:15 left in the fourth. Dulles District Player of the Year Grace Middleton scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half.
Overall, Sherando made only 10 of its 42 field goal attempts (23.8 percent), 3 of 11 3-point attempts (27.2 percent) and 6 of 12 free throw attempts. And the Warriors didn't get many second chances. Led by Alysa Carrigan (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Middleton (nine boards), the Titans finished with a 40-28 rebounding edge and allowed Sherando only five offensive boards.
Polston had nine points and 11 rebounds, Aliza Murray scored nine points and Grace Burke had eight points. Williams' 3-pointer accounted for the only other points for Sherando, which was held to a season-low point total and scored fewer than 40 points for the just the second time this season. The Titans used a man defense after using zone looks to jump ahead of Millbrook in a 50-42 semifinal win on Tuesday.
"[Tuscarora] did a very nice job defending, especially Aliza and Grace," Warriors coach Brooklyn Wilson said. "Unfortunately tonight, we didn't really have any answers for that, and we didn't have spurts of making an easy one or getting an 'and-one' or a big 3[-pointer], where that kind of helps with your confidence and the momentum of your game.
"We know we have people who can score the ball. We know we have people who can shoot the ball. We've just got to knock them down in those situations."
Wilson thought Sherando started out the game timidly, and the Warriors fell behind 10-0 in a first quarter that saw them shoot 0 for 7 from the field.
But Sherando's zone defense slowed down Tuscarora in the second quarter (the Huskies made 2 of 13 shots), and the Warriors finally began to heat up, hitting 4 of their last 8 shots of the first half after a 1-for-15 start. A step-back jumper from Burke with seven seconds left in the first half gave Sherando its first lead of the game at 15-14 and gave the Warriors the last nine points of the first half.
Tuscarora coach Tayler Dodson said the Huskies went into the second half with a more aggressive approach.
"We kind of shot ourselves in the foot against the zone," Dodson said. "We just got really complacent. We came in at halftime and we were like, 'You're 0 for 7 from the 3-point line. They will will the game if you continue to just stand there and shoot it without them going in.'
"We tried to make some adjustments just to get back to running some of our man sets and get to the rim, and I thought that was where we were going to be the better team, at the rim, because [Sherando is] obviously super aggressive, super long on the ball."
Rebounding and transition execution played a major role in Tuscarora's comeback.
The 5-foot-4 Middleton got the comeback started by tracking down the rebound of her own missed 3-pointer and putting the ball back in to make it 23-18. Middleton then fired the ball ahead to Colette Morris after a rebound for a transition bucket to make it 23-20. Middleton hit a free throw after being fouled on a transition play to make it 23-21. Middleton sank a 3-pointer after the Huskies' second offensive rebound of the possession to make it 24-23 Tuscarora.
Middleton connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner with 1.5 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 27-23, scored on a drive to the basket with 7:16 left to make it 29-23, and then Morris had a layup after Carrigan started a fastbreak with a block to make it 31-23 with 6:40 left in the game.
Tuscarora continued to push the pace and get high-percentage shots from there. Polston made it 31-25 with a layup, but Sherando would not get any closer. The Huskies bumped their lead to 10 points (35-25) with 5:07 left and hit 7 of their 8 field goals attempts overall in the fourth quarter.
"That's kind of our M.O. is transition," Dodson said. "I think if you ask any team from the Dulles District, [they'd say], 'If you let them score in transition, it's going to be a long night.' I think the girls did a really good job of, 'I get a rebound, I get it up the court, and then we just have to make good decisions from there.'"
The Warriors didn't force them into many bad ones. Tuscarora had 10 turnovers in the first half but just two in the second.
"[Transition execution is] definitely their game, but it's nothing we haven't seen before," Polston said. "We just fell short tonight. We didn't play how we should have."
And with Sherando unable to make much of anything, the Warriors couldn't slow Tuscarora's momentum.
"We were just trying to keep shooting and get something to fall, so we can momentum and get a run going," Burke said.
The Warriors will now go on the road for the Class 4 state quarterfinals for the second straight year. Sherando fell behind 18-2 after one quarter before battling back in 54-44 loss to Pulaski County last year, so that experience could serve them well this year.
"We wanted the regional championship," Polston said, "but we're more excited for what comes."
