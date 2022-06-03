WINCHESTER — Following a scoreless first half in Thursday's Region 4C boys' soccer championship game, it was obvious that Class 4 Northwestern District champion Millbrook and Dulles District champ Tuscarora — who split their two regular-season meetings — were evenly matched in skill level.
It was going to come down to which could team could do better with its opportunities, and the Huskies took advantage of some pretty good ones.
Tuscarora denied Millbrook the program's first-ever regional title with a 2-0 victory, which means the Pioneers have played their last game this year at Millbrook. The Pioneers (16-4) will travel to the Region 4D champion for Tuesday's Class quarterfinal game, which will be the first state tournament contest in program history.
There wasn't much difference between the teams in the run of play, with shots (Tuscarora 13-12), or in saves (four apiece). But the Huskies (17-4) scored twice in nine minutes early in the second half, then staved off a zealous Millbrook comeback effort that started immediately after the second goal in the 57th minute.
Millbrook put a ball in the back of the next about a minute after that Huskie goal, but the referee blew the action dead a second before the ball was sent in. The ruling was that a Pioneer made excessive contact with Tuscarora goalkeeper Riley Klemm when he jumped to go after Patrick Sigler's long free kick into the penalty box.
"It was a good game," said Millbrook coach Rhonda Cottino after a lengthy stretch in which Millbrook's players mostly sat in silence. "That's what a region game should be. It should be a close game.
"They finished their opportunities. We didn't today. What we did finish got called back. That's the game of soccer. Sometimes, it doesn't go your way."
The Huskies — who won the first meeting with Millbrook — captured their 13th straight game since falling to the Pioneers 1-0 at Millbrook on April 4.
"It's super exciting," Tuscarora head coach Dave Lazochak said. "We've been on a great roll."
Tuscarora had a 5-4 shot edge in a first half, and Millbrook's opportunities were just as good as Tuscarora's, if not better.
In the fifth minute, junior outside back Logan Arthur hit a ball from 35 yards out that Klemm tipped over the top of the goal at the last moment. In the 21st minute, Brandon Riley headed a cross from Sigler just wide. In the 33rd minute, Garrett Johnson made a nice move to open up some space on the right side of the field near the 18, but he hit high.
Eight minutes into the second half, the tallest player on the field set the wheels in motion for the game's first goal. Senior James Rollison launched a left-footed shot from about 30 yards out that Nick Catlett (four saves) dove to his right to block. The rebound caromed straight out, and before Catlett could get to his feet Oswaldo Rafailano was on top of it and fired the ball into the back of the net.
In the 57th minute, Millbrook fans howled when a foul was called a few yards off the left edge of the box, and they didn't get any happier when Tuscarora took advantage of it.
Before Matthew Guzman-Veizaga stepped to the ball, the Pioneers warned each other that the ball would go toward the tall Rollison, and it did. Fortunately for the Huskies, he didn't get a solid touch on the ball. It bounced through to Jonathan Barahona Diaz, and he rifled a shot from the right side near the top of 18 into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead.
It was a difficult situation for the Pioneers to be in, but over the ensuing 23 minutes Millbrook responded with its best offensive pressure of the game. Tuscarora had its chances as well with the Pioneers pushing numbers forward, but Millbrook at least gave itself an opportunities to climb back into the game.
"We definitely never gave up," Sigler said. "That's what I really like about this team. We never give up. We always fight to the end, for sure."
The Pioneers thought for a brief moment a minute after Barahona Diaz's goal that they had cut their deficit to 2-1. Millbrook obviously didn't want a foul called in that situation, but the ref did clearly blow his whistle before the ball was kicked in.
The Pioneers kept coming despite that disappointment.
Freshman forward Will Demus — who had a strong overall performance — had a couple opportunities in the ensuing few minutes, but couldn't get the ball on goal. After Catlett made a diving save on the other end, Aaron Shipp had a shot go high from 13 yards out after a corner kick was deflected toward the top of the box. Later, Arthur played a ball across the box that initially looked like trouble for Tuscarora, but no one from Millbrook could get on the end of the pass.
"We never dropped our heads," Cottino said. "As soon as the first goal went in, you could see our strikers tell our defenders to pick their heads up, we're still fighting, and we have to work to get that back. It was the same after the second goal."
The Pioneers were understandably subdued on Thursday, but they'll be hungry to bounce back. Until Thursday, Millbrook had only lost once since March 25. After losing to Handley on April 13, the Pioneers won nine in a row and earned district regular-season and tournament titles and a state tournament berth in the process.
"We're definitely coming hard next game," Millbrook senior midfielder Raphael Espinoza said.
Millbrook will learn its opponent on Saturday when the Region 4D final resumes. Jefferson Forest and Western Albemarle were tied 1-1 with seven minutes remaining in the first half when the game was suspended due to inclement weather. The Pioneers will travel to the winner and Tuscarora will host the loser Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.