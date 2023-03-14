WINCHESTER — The Millbrook boys' soccer team didn't get the result it wanted, but it sure found a good measuring stick on Monday night.
In a rematch of last year's Region 4C championship game, Tuscarora defeated the Pioneers 2-1 in the season-opener for both teams.
A year ago, Tuscarora (Dulles District) and Millbrook (Northwestern District) battled three times. The Huskies won twice, including a 2-0 win in the region championship game at Millbrook.
The Huskies lost five of their seven All-District players from last year, but they look very much capable of repeating as regional champions based on how they played Monday.
The Pioneers fired the opening salvo when senior midfielder Logan Arthur blasted a shot into the upper left corner of the net from 35 yards out. But Millbrook had significant difficulty generating offense in being outshot 18-3, though the Pioneers did have four corner kicks (Tuscarora had five). First Team Class 4 All-State senior forward Ethan Frazier scored his second goal in the 65th minute for the game-winner in a physical contest that featured numerous fouls and stoppages due to injuries.
After losing seven players with starting experience (including six All-District players in 2022), this year's Millbrook team looks a lot different from the squad that won the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles and earned the first state tournament berth in program history.
So any opportunity they get to grow as a team, they'll take. Pioneers second-year head coach Rhonda Cottino said Millbrook hadn't really been tested in its scrimmages.
"We knew we were going to have work hard [Monday]," said Millbrook senior midfielder Tyler Mallen, who had the assist Monday and is one of the Pioneers' returning starters. "We knew this was a good team, so we had to come with a lot of effort. Playing a good team early is good, because it makes you work harder for the rest of the season."
Mallen said he felt the Pioneers lost some control by playing too quickly at times on Monday, but he feels like Millbrook gelled well during the preseason.
"I think we've been linking together well," Mallen said. "I think every spot that we're missing, we have a good replacement for. Right now, our starting lineup is looking really solid."
One of those replacements handled himself quite well in one of the biggest tests he'll face all season. Millbrook lost its starting goalkeeper in Nick Catlett, the Class 4 Northwestern co-Player of the Year, and Monday was the team's first game with freshman Brandt Upson in goal.
Upson made seven saves. Six of them came after Frazier took a square pass in the center from Bryan Polo on the right side and shot low underneath a diving Upson from 16 yards out to tie the game at 1-1 in the 19th minute.
Two of Upson's more impressive stops came in the second half to keep the game tied. He fell to the ground after saving a direct kick from 26 yards out in the 47th minute, then quickly got up and secured the ball before a charging Enna Gawe could get to the rebound. He also came off his line and slid along the ground to swallow up a close-range Tuscarora shot in the box before the ball could be lifted.
"I was impressed with Brant tonight," Cottino said. "He was playing a top Dulles District team who I see foresee having one of the top attacking players if not the District Player of the Year [in Frazier]. I hope we have four good years out of him."
Frazier is definitely hard to contain. He scored the game-winner when his free kick from 25 yards out on the right side wound up being knocked back out to him in the middle, and he then blasted the ball in from outside the 18.
'I wanted to cross it in and get it to one of our big guys," Frazier said. "But it came back to me, I brought it down from my chest, and had a strike. That was a huge relief, but after that goal we had to work for the rest of the game."
Millbrook, which no longer has last year's leading scorer, junior forward Garrett Johnson (Cottino declined to comment about Johnson on Monday) had its best offensive stretch in the final 10 minutes.
Mallen headed a long throw-in from the left side wide in the 72nd minute. Millbrook earned a corner kick that got headed out in the 75th minute. And sophomore Will Demus ripped a hard blast from 30 yards in the final two minutes, though it bounced right to goalkeeper Miguel Soriano.
"We've always been able to fight back at the end of games, and [our determination] is what our strong point is," Mallen said. "But we need to have that focus for the entire game."
Mallen definitely showed his determination on Monday. Millbrook is also retooling itself by moving its veterans to new positions. The Pioneers lost most of their key midfielders from last year, and Mallen has moved from outside back to center midfield. Mallen plays midfield in club ball, and he's enjoying doing the same for Millbrook.
"It has been really fun to get a little more action, get a little more running in," Mallen said.
"There's not another person on the field who can match his intensity for 80 minutes," Cottino said. "It's such a good tool to have in the midfield."
Arthur — one of two returning All-District selections along with Demus — has moved from outside back into a defensive midfield position.
'He's big, he's strong, he wins air balls, and he distributes well out of the back," Cottino said.
Though Millbrook has moved two 2022 defensive starters up the field, the Pioneers back line brings back starting center back CJ Zeller-Bender, a junior, and still has an Arthur in Logan's sophomore brother Kyle, a first-year varsity player who also plays in the center.
All in all, Millbrook has a group that's showing progress. The Pioneers' JV team is coached by Cottino's husband Matt, and she said the players added from that team have been prepared well for the varsity.
"It's the nature of high school," Cottino said. "You're graduating people, and you're always wondering who's going to fill those roles. Somehow, every year, somebody comes up and steps in and fills those roles. The team is coming together better than I expected."
Millbrook is next in action on Wednesday at Skyline.
