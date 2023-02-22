LEESBURG — As a member of the Loudoun Valley boys' basketball team in last year's Region 4C semifinals against Sherando, Jayden Johnson helped the Vikings dash the Warriors' state tournament dreams relatively early in a 22-point victory.
As a member of the Tuscarora Huskies on Tuesday night, Johnson played an enormous role in breaking Sherando's hearts at the last possible moment.
Johnson scored eight straight points for Tuscarora in 1 minute and 48 seconds to wipe out a seven-point Warrior lead and tie the game with 39 seconds left.
Then on the game's final possession, Johnson drew a double team while dribbling from right to left and fed the ball to a wide-open Payton Williams in the left corner. The junior guard caught the ball, set his feet, and let loose a perfect 3-point shot that went through the net with a second left for his only field goal make of the game.
The buzzer sounded when the ball hit the floor, and Huskie fans proceeded to rush the court to celebrate an improbable 51-48 win.
Tuscarora trailed 47-32 after a layup by Sherando's Gayyn Blye with 6:06 left, but the Huskies outscored the Warriors 19-1 over the remainder of the game to pull off the comeback.
Johnson had a game-high 21 points for the Huskies (22-4), who denied Sherando what would have been the program's first state tournament berth. Tuscarora (22-4) will host Handley (17-10) at 7:30 p.m. in Thursday's Region 4C title game, and then both teams will play against Region 4D opponents in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on March 3 or 4. The Judges defeated Loudoun County 69-60 in Tuesday's other semifinal game.
Led by senior forward Kellen Tyson (19 points) and junior guard Trey Williams (14 of 15 points) Sherando did a lot right in building up that 47-32 lead, its largest of the game.
The Warriors attacked the basket and led 17-10 after one quarter (Tyson had 10 points on three field goals and four free throws), 25-23 at the half and 42-31 after three quarters. Sherando made 11 of 22 shots in the middle two quarters, and limited Tuscarora to seven field goal attempts in the third quarter.
But nothing seemed to go in the Warriors favor in the last six minutes.
"We played with a lot of energy and converted some things we needed to convert," said Warriors coach Garland Williams of the game's first 26 minutes. "We get a nice lead, and then we're thinking we've got to score more and more and instead of just running the things that got us the lead. We really kind of froze up.
"We called timeouts to try and get [the players] together, and we still froze up. We just made real bad mistakes."
The Warriors committed eight turnovers overall in the fourth quarter. In the last six minutes they only managed one field goal attempt (which it missed) and only made only 1 of 4 shots at the free throw line.
A big reason why Tuscarora made its comeback was Huskies coach Michael Newkirk's decision to scrap the 2-3 zone the Huskies had used throughout much the game. The change was made coming out of a timeout at the 2:43 mark of the third quarter, about 30 seconds after Trey Williams drilled his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Sherando a 38-29 lead.
Newkirk said the Huskies normally play man defense. But Tuscarora used the 2-3 zone because the Huskies didn't think Sherando could do significant damage shooting from the outside and thought they could limit the Warriors' post players with it. The Huskies also stayed with it for a long time to try and limit the fouls on their 6-foot-5 forward Kevin O'Malley.
The switch to man didn't pay immediate dividends, but Tuscarora eventually started locking down Sherando and forcing turnovers.
"We had to go back to our man, and do a little scrambling kind of run-and-jump defense," Newkirk said. 'It was pleasurable to see us turn them over a little bit and us finally converting [on offense]."
"We saw light pressure, then all of the sudden we'd pick up the ball and it turned into a double team," Garland Williams said. "And we weren't making good passes out of double teams."
Up 47-40, Sherando was still in decent shape with three minutes to go.
But forward Lazare Adingono fouled out with 2:45 left. Then after Johnson missed the second of his two free throw attempts after that foul, Trey Williams had blood come out of nose after being elbowed in the scramble for the rebound. He went out with 2:42 left, and there was a long delay to clean blood off the court at that time.
"We were hoping to ruin their momentum and get our own momentum after that, but they just kept hitting shots," Trey Williams said.
Trey Williams had his nose plugged up quickly, but couldn't report back immediately. He sat for the next 1:07, and Johnson used that time to heat up and begin the final surge with 3-pointers at the 2:27 mark and the 1:35 mark to cut Sherando's lead to 47-46. In between those 3's, Blye was stripped of the ball while leaving for the floor for a layup attempt after a drive.
With 56 seconds left, Tyson made a nice pass to a cutting Trey Williams on the left side, and Williams was fouled while putting up a shot. He made the first free throw for Sherando's only point in the last six minutes, then missed the second to keep the score 48-46 Warriors.
On the next possession, the left-handed Johnson drove from the top of the key to the right past his defender. He stopped deep in the lane, then spun back to the inside and jumped to shoot a close-range shot with his left hand. He made it to tie the game at 48-48 with 39 seconds left. It was the first time Tuscarora hadn't been trailing since it was 23-23 with 32 seconds left in the first half.
On the next possession, the Huskies then set up a zone trap with 6-5 Michael Davis alone at the top defending near half court. Jacob Brown tried to connect with Tyson by throwing a lateral pass over Davis from the right side to the left, but it was too high for the 6-foot-4 Tyson. The ball went off his hand and out of bounds with 22 seconds left.
Tuscarora dribbled into the front court and called timeout with 17 seconds left. The Huskies inbounded and got the ball into the hands of Johnson, who would have been anyone's logical pick to take the last shot.
Johnson said the mantra of "trust and family" has been key for Tuscarora this year, and Johnson had no problem with giving the ball up to Payton Williams after he dribbled from right to left.
"I feel like everybody on the court knew I was going to get the ball and take it to the basket and try to create," Johnson said. "Payton's man came and helped. He was wide-open, and I'm going to trust him 10 out of 10 times."
Despite being open in the left corner, Payton Williams said he did not think he was going to get the ball.
"I'm glad he entrusted me to shoot the shot," said Payton Williams, who added that he's never hit a buzzer-beater to win a game. "I felt like I took my time on that and squared up. Usually when I miss, its's when I fade. It felt good as soon as it came out of my hands.
"But when I hit the shot, I was in shock. After the shot, everyone was hype, I was hype."
Payton Williams was swarmed by his teammates and fans, while Sherando had to go to its locker room to deal with the heartbreaking loss.
The Warriors said the defeat did not take away from their season. Sherando tied Handley for the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title, then beat the Judges in a playoff for a region berth.
"I thought the team did well overall," Garland Williams said. "Everybody said we were supposed to be the top dog, and for the most part we owned up to that. The guys played hard. It was a good year."
Tyson said he'll definitely remember his senior year. Brown, Blye, Adingono, Caleb Bowers, Anthony Binibini, Ty Helmick, Wesley Craig and Eliza Lawson were other seniors on this year's team.
"It was a majority-win season, and I was just having fun playing with the guys I would want to play with any day of my life," Tyson said. "It was just a great, fun season."
TJ Duggan added 13 points for Tuscarora.
