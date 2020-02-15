WINCHESTER — Selah Theatre Project will perform “Twelve Angry Jurors” on the weekends of Feb. 21 to 23 and Feb. 28 to March 1.
The production features a combination of high school and adult actors.
The play takes place on a hot summer day after a long trial, a jury must decide whether a 19-year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. The jury votes 11-1 that the man is guilty of the crime, but laws in the United States require a unanimous vote by all 12 jurors in order to pass judgment.
Tempers flare as the 11 jurors try their best to convince the one dissenter to come around to their side. As the evidence is re-examined, however, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of “reasonable doubt.”
The performances take place at the Youth Development Center in the Marion Park Lewis Theatre at 3 Battaile Drive, Winchester.
Tickets are available online at www.selahtheatreproject.org/tickets. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.
(1) comment
if this the same story as “Twelve Angry Men” that came out in a movie in the 1950s then this should be an excellent play.
