WINCHESTER — September has arrived, slowly ushering in what could be argued as the most expensive time of the year.
For parents and guardians, this season is particularly packed with financial punches.
School and sports are back in session. Halloween is creeping up. The holidays linger in the background.
Needless to say, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed at the prospect of financing your child’s wants and needs. Rhea Lana’s Winchester’s children’s consignment sale might offer some reprieve.
“I’m a mom myself of little kids, and shopping for them is so expensive, and they wear things for such a short time,” said Angela Stokes, owner of Rhea Lana’s Winchester.
Starting today through Sept. 12, parents and guardians can shop for clothes, toys, furniture and more at the Winchester Sportsplex, with discounts ranging from 50% to 90% off retail price.
Passes are required for the presale today and Friday. Admission is free Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
“We’ll have tens of thousands of items, anywhere from clothing from the preemie size, newborns, all the way up to juniors. We have maternity items and then everything else like large baby gear, toys, books, games, puzzles, furniture, cribs, things like that. Like jumperoos, pack and plays, all the baby gear that you could ever need. Pretty much anything that a baby or child would use, we’ll have,” said Stokes.
Rhea Lana’s Winchester has been hosting two annual children’s consignment sales, one for spring/summer clothes and one for fall/winter clothes, for six years now, with the goal of providing local families with an affordable option for growing children.
“I mean, I’ve heard several times that without this event, they [parents] would not be able to clothe their children, so they’re very thankful for that,” said Stokes. “... A lot of our items are new with tags. They’ve never been worn. ... And we do inspect every single item for quality just to make sure it’s in good condition because we want every kid in the community to be proud of, you know, what they have and what they’re wearing.”
Much of the sale’s merchandise comes from families who consign clothes and toys that their children no longer want or need. [The deadline to consign items for this sale has passed.]
On the last two days of the sale, all items will be half price, starting as low at $2, according to Stokes. On Sept. 13, the day after the sale ends, foster parents are invited to choose items for their foster children, free of charge, before the remaining merchandise is donated to CCAP. Appropriate paperwork must be shown to participate.
For more information about the event’s schedule or to purchase passes, visit rhealana.com.
The shopping schedule for the Rhea Lana’s Winchester Fall/Winter Children’s Consignment Sale is as follows:
Thursday, Sept. 7
5 to 9 p.m. — Guests with premier passes will shop. A portion of proceeds from premier ticket sales will benefit the Winchester SPCA.
7 to 9 p.m. — Guests with platinum passes will shop. Platinum tickets allow shoppers to bring a guest to the sale, and include a free early access pass to the half-price pre-sale on Sunday.
Friday Sept. 8
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Guests with gold passes will shop. Gold tickets allow shoppers to bring one guest and include a free early access pass to the half-price pre-sale on Sunday.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Consignors will shop pre-sale using a free pass they receive for selling items at the event.
12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Guests with silver passes will shop. Silver tickets allow shoppers to bring one guest and include a free early access pass to the half-price pre-sale on Sunday.
2 to 9 p.m. — Moms-to-be are invited to shop the sale. Entry is free, but requires a pass, which can be found on eventbrite or on Rhea Lana’s Winchester’s website. This group includes parents expecting children through birth and/or adoption.
4:30 to 9 p.m. — Military, teachers and healthcare workers are invited to shop the sale. Entry is free, but requires a pass, which can be found on eventbrite or on Rhea Lana’s Winchester’s website.
6 to 9 p.m. — Guest pre-sale shopping passes are required for this time slot, and can be accessed by joining Rhea Lana’s Winchester’s mailing list, on social media or through eventbrite. Passes are free.
Saturday Sept. 9
8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Admission to the sale is free, and no passes are required.
Sunday Sept. 10
9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Admission to the sale is free, and no passes are required.
6:30 to 10 p.m. — Those who purchased premier, platinum or gold passes are invited to shop all remaining items at half-price.
7 to 10 p.m. — Consignors and those who purchased silver passes are invited to shop all remaining items at half-price.
7:30 to 10 p.m. — Moms-to-be are invited to shop all remaining items at half-price.
Monday Sept. 11
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. — All remaining items are sold at half price, no passes required.
Tuesday Sept. 12
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — All remaining items are sold at half price, no passes required.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, foster families are invited to pick out items for their foster children free of charge between 2-3 p.m. Foster parents must show appropriate paperwork to participate. All remaining items will be donated to the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) of Winchester/Frederick County.
