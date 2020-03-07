WINCHESTER — Actress Sheryl Lee will be in Winchester today for two special screenings of the David Lynch film “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” followed by a question-and-answer session.
The film will be shown at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 181 Kernstown Commons Boulevard. Tickets are $35. Lee will be available after each screening for signings and photographs for a fee.
The 1992 psychological horror film is a prequel to the 1990 TV series “Twin Peaks.” Set in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington, the show follows FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (played by Kyle MacLachlan) and local Sheriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) as they investigate the murder of high school homecoming queen Laura Palmer, played by Lee.
While the show saw mainstream success and won a Golden Globe for Best Television Series, the feature-length, follow-up film was critically panned. It was met with boos at its Cannes premiere, and it was and a commercial flop at the box office. The film baffled critics and disappointed “Twin Peaks” fans who were frustrated that the film did not address the cliffhangers in the TV show’s season 2 finale. The film was also significantly darker than the show, as it depicted the abuse, drug addiction, incest and sexual assault that Palmer faced leading up to her death.
Nearly three decades after its release, the discourse around “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” has changed, with many critics now regarding it as a masterpiece and one of Lynch’s best films.
In a phone interview with The Star this week, Lee said she has done only a few Q&As, as the film was originally not well-received. She says she is not sure what led to the film being reevaluated by critics and fans.
“That’s almost like a cultural studies question in terms of how that can happen,” Lee said. “I do feel like, finally, there’s more of a conversation about the subject matter. There needs to be more of a conversation about incest and sexual abuse and everything else that the character of Laura goes through and that conversation was not happening 30 years ago at all. So I have a feeling that is part of it.”
Lee said many fans have spoken to her over the years, saying they have identified with Palmer and the abuse she endured in the film.
“And unfortunately the statistics [of sexual assault] are not going down,” Lee said. “And it’s incomprehensible how that can be. But they haven’t gone down. It’s just staggering the high numbers of women and children and even young men that have shared with me that this has happened to.”
Lee was cast in the role of Laura Palmer for the “Twin Peaks” TV series while she was in her early 20s. At the time, she was living in Seattle studying theater and had started working on stage. “Twin Peaks” co-creator Lynch, who also directed “Fire Walk With Me,” noticed Lee from a publicity headshot and called her in to meet him.
“He’s wonderful because he didn’t make us audition or read,” Lee said. “He just talked to me and he was so kind and so warm and immediately made me feel as relaxed as I could in that situation. I was so nervous I think I had to sit on my hands the hold time because they were shaking so bad,” Lee said with a laugh.
When Lee agreed to play Laura Palmer she had no idea how involved she would be in the series, as her character was already dead in the pilot episode. But Lee remained a constant presence throughout the show, appearing in flashbacks, visions and eventually being cast as Palmer’s cousin Maddy Ferguson.
“I just was hired for a few days as a corpse and some flashbacks,” Lee said. “And it wasn’t until much later that everything else started unfolding. And then it was just piece by piece. It wasn’t as if I had gotten everything all at once. It was originally four days, and I was living in Seattle and studying theater, so I stayed up there and [the rest of the cast and crew] all went back to L.A. after they shot the pilot. And then months later David called and talked to me about coming to LA and even at that point he didn’t tell me there was the character of Maddy. He just asked if I would be interested in coming back. And I was like, ‘Well I’m dead, I don’t know how that’s going to work,’ and he said, ‘Oh don’t worry about that, we’ll figure it out.’”
Both “Twin Peaks” and “Fire Walk with Me” are filled with Lynch’s trademark surrealism. While Lee said that Lynch always gave “very specific direction,” he never explained to her the symbolism behind a scene.
“And I wouldn’t ask him,” Lee said. “I have my own ideas, and they change. That mystery is part of his magic.”
With the character of Laura Palmer, Lee said she spent most of the time in emotionally challenging moments. Her favorite memories involve any time she had the opportunity to laugh or be around the rest of the show’s actors, particularly Grace Zabriskie and Ray Wise, who play Laura’s parents Sarah and Leland Palmer. She says most of the the cast still keeps in touch, saying they are like a family.
“... we all do the best we can to try to stay connected,” Lee said. “Everyone is very busy and people all live in different states now, but there’s a lot of love there. There is always an intention to try to stay connected.”
Even though “Twin Peaks” turns 30 this year, the show still has a dedicated following. In 2017, Showtime revived “Twin Peaks” for an 18-episode limited series. Lee said the show has remained alive in the minds of audiences due to the power of good storytelling.
“When you have good storytelling, whether it’s a poem or a song or a TV show or a book, it’s like sitting around the campfire telling good stories,” Lee said. “And ‘Twin Peaks’ includes everything. It’s terrifying. It hits a cultural nerve. It’s heartbreaking. It’s hysterically funny. It’s deeply spiritual at times. It’s mysterious. It’s a lot of things. [Co-creator Mark Frost] and David told a good story.”
Lee said she never thought “Twin Peaks” was going to be revived after its cancellation in 1991.
“Of course there’s been rumors, but that’s all they were, rumors,” Lee said. “So even when I heard it [was] coming back, I thought it was a joke. I literally thought, ‘Oh it’s just another rumor, it’s just a joke.’ It took another cast member texting me for me to even think maybe it wasn’t a rumor.”
She said she would be surprised if the show was brought back again, but said would be willing to return if it did.
“Oh my gosh, I would do anything for David,” Lee said. “To be able to work in his world, it’s a dream.”
She said she hopes the main takeaway that attendees of the Q&A get from the movie is “the human-to-human” connection. She said she loves that the two screenings will be fairly small. She said that will provide intimacy and a chance for a conversation.
“I know that even oftentimes fans have shared with me that they were survivors of incest or sexual abuse and they were feeling very alone and then they come to a screening or a Q&A and they start to meet other fans who are also going through or have been through something similar and so they make a friend there,” Lee said. “And that to me, that means more than anything. That people are connecting with each other and supporting each other and finding that support and that connection and those relationships.”
Lee lives in Colorado. She and her former “Twin Peaks” castmate Gary Hershberger, who played Mike Nelson, teach actors, directors and writers through their workshop “The Actor’s Director Workshop.” She also has another project in development but said she cannot talk about it at this time.
Aside from being the mother of her son Elijah, Lee said her biggest passion is for wildlife, saying that if she could do her life over, she would instead become a veterinarian or help wildlife in some way.
Screening tickets can be purchased online at drafthouse.com/winchester.
