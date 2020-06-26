Two area residents led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 81 on Wednesday afternoon.
Cyrus Bartholemew Fiel, of Strasburg, and Alexis Lynn Bryson, of Front Royal, were apprehended after the chase. Bryson was transported to Winchester Medical Center after sustaining injuries related to the crash, according to a news release from the Strasburg Police Department on Thursday.
The chase started in Strasburg and ended just north of Stephens City, Police Chief Wayne Sager said Thursday.
He said his department was assisting the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force when Officer Christopher Nixon initiated a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. that led to the chase.
Strasburg Police Detective Cody Mead had spotted Fiel and recognized him as having multiple outstanding felony warrants, the release states.
Bryson was driving a Honda sedan with Fiel as a passenger. The release states they disregarded Nixon’s attempts to stop them as they traveled north on I-81 into Frederick County.
Speeds exceeded upwards of 100 mph, Sager said on Thursday.
Near exit 307, officers from the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit, Sager said.
After Bryson attempted a sharp turn through a crossover at mile marker 308, the car crashed at 3:21 p.m. and Fiel attempted to flee, Sager said.
Bryson was apprehended at the scene and transported to Winchester Medical Center for injuries related to the crash, the release states.
Fiel fled on foot, but law enforcement gave chase and later apprehended him in the area without further incident. Virginia State Police worked the crash.
Bryson and Fiel have been charged with eluding police and disregarding a signal from a law enforcement officer to stop, but Sager could not confirm as of Thursday evening if Bryson had yet been served with a warrant.
Fiel was also served with three other warrants stemming from charges made on Feb. 21:
• Possession with intent to sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.
• Possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug.
• Being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
He is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
On Feb. 27, Strasburg Police Detective Eric Ramey obtained three felony warrants for Fiel’s arrest following a search of his home on Feb. 21 that revealed several bags of a controlled substance and firearms he wasn’t allowed to have in his possession while on probation, Sager said.
