BERRYVILLE — Two Berryville police officers are to be honored for their heroic actions.
Officers Preston Funk and Joe Shoremount will be presented Valor Awards by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber during an online ceremony on Nov. 5.
“Both of these gentlemen are great examples of the professional and caring staff that the town of Berryville employs,” Police Chief Neal White told Berryville Town Council on Tuesday.
Funk will receive the Meritorious Action Award for his involvement in a tractor-trailer accident that occurred June 15.
Responding to a report of reckless driving, Funk saw that the truck had run off the side of North Buckmarsh Street near Greenhill Cemetery. He discovered that the driver had suffered a major medical emergency, White recalled.
The truck’s tires still were spinning because the gear shift remained in drive, White said.
Without regard for his safety, White continued, Funk climbed into the truck’s cabin, removed the driver’s foot from the gas pedal and shifted the gears into park.
“The vehicle was in a very precarious position where it could have continued down grade towards a heavily populated area and caused all sorts of problems,” White said.
Inside the cabin, Funk then tried to resuscitate the driver by administering Naloxone and performing CPR. But the driver didn’t survive, White mentioned.
Shoremount will receive the Lifesaving Award for his involvement in a medical emergency that occurred Aug. 1, 2019.
According to White, Shoremount was the first person to arrive following a report of someone having trouble breathing. No ambulances were available in Clarke County at that moment because of a high call volume.
The patient went into respiratory arrest. Shoremount performed CPR on the patient for several minutes until first responders from Frederick County arrived. The patient then regained a pulse and was transported to Winchester Medical Center, White recalled.
Council members commended Funk and Shoremount, who were not at Tuesday’s meeting, for their actions.
Held annually, the Valor Awards recognize area public safety department personnel and everyday citizens who go out of their way to ensure others’ safety, according to the chamber’s website.
(2) comments
Berryville is one of the safest Towns in Virginia not only for lack of crime but the presence of professional help when it is needed.
Congratulations, guys. You deserve it.
