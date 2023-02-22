WINCHESTER — Students at Shenandoah Conservatory have spent the last few weeks working with two Broadway legends on this week’s production of “Tuck Everlasting.”
The musical will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre at Shenandoah University, 1460 University Drive.
Besides getting to learn from two active industry professionals, the cast and crew also gained inside knowledge on the show from guest director, Michael Park, who originated the role of Angus Tuck in "Tuck Everlasting" on Broadway.
Since then, Kevin Covert’s musical theater students have had nothing but praise for Park and guest choreographer Shannon Lewis.
“The students are raving about it,” said Covert, director of musical theater at Shenandoah. He is also coordinator of recruitment for musical theater as well as an associate professor of theater and Charles B. Levitin Chair in Musical Theatre at the university.
The experience has been “invaluable” for them, he said. “It sort of gives them a leg up … a friendly face in the city.”
From the graduating seniors, he’s been told, “What an amazing way to end our college experience.”
It’s been a thrilling experience for Park, too, who called the production very special to him. He has enjoyed seeing other interpretations of the show he worked on for five years before it opened at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in April 2016.
“I know every word, every beat, every little thing that goes along with this character and the development of this character,” Park said.
For that reason, he apologized profusely to the young actor who plays Angus Tuck. “I said, ‘Dude, I’m so sorry for every note you’re going to get because of that reason ’cause I’m so close to it.’”
But he also encouraged the student to put his own spin on the character.
“I’m excited to see where it goes,” Park said. “You never really fully know your character until they’re walking in the shoes and they have the costume on. … They’re living in the world, in the sets that are being made for them.
“When all these pieces come together,” he said, “I have a feeling it’s going to be magical for all of them.”
Covert knows Park and Lewis from when they worked together on the Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and said it was clear during that show that they would become lifelong friends and colleagues.
Later talking with Park about bringing “Tuck Everlasting” to Shenandoah, he recalled Park asking to direct it.
“I think at Shenandoah we always try to do a large variety of musicals,” Covert said. “This is a cool, contemporary musical that’s not done a lot.”
Park, who made his Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center production of “Carousel,” has since performed with the original cast of the hit Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and then “Little Me,” starring Martin Short, a Shenandoah University news release explains. He originated the role of Angus Tuck before originating the role of Larry Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen” and later starred in "Next to Normal" at the Kennedy Center.
As a film and TV actor, he spent more than 15 years playing Jack on CBS’s “As the World Turns,” winning two Daytime Emmy Awards, and played Tom Holloway in the third season of “Stranger Things” on Netflix. He recently returned from the Dominican Republic, where he filmed the Hulu limited series “Saint X,” which premieres April 26.
Lewis has a 25-year Broadway legacy, having performed “I Gotcha” in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway cast of “Fosse” and been part of several other Broadway blockbusters — including co-starring alongside Christina Applegate as Ursula in “Sweet Charity” and playing Miss Krumholtz to Daniel Radcliffe, Darren Criss and Nick Jonas in the revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Now a director and choreographer, Lewis recently choreographed digital and live performances for “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon and “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.
“She is the choreographer of the groundbreaking, world-premiere new musical “The Secret Silk” by Stephen Schwartz, John Tartaglia and Jim Henson Creature Shop,” the release says. “Other director/choreographer favorites include “An American in Paris,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Prompter,” DreamWorks’ “Shrek the Halls” and the award-winning “Claudio Quest.”
One of her favorite parts of “Tuck Everlasting” is the ballet in Act 2 that hails from the Broadway show.
“That was one of the most groundbreaking things,” Lewis said. “You can’t really tell the story in song the way you can in dance.”
Every time she sees the ballet performed in the studio, “people are sobbing by the end,” she said. “It is very poignant. It’s very moving, it’s very emotional … and at the end there is joy.”
Though the show generally follows the Broadway play, Lewis provided all her own choreography with help from Shenandoah choreography student Alyssa Yard.
Lewis and Park also asked permission from the show’s Broadway director and choreographer, Casey Nicholaw, to change a pivotal scene at the end to remove a gun from the action.
“Just pulling out a gun in our world today has a really strong connotation,” Lewis said. “We wanted to find a better way to tell the story.”
“Tuck Everlasting” is a 1975 book by Natalie Babbitt and a 2002 film, both of which explore the question of what it would be like to live forever.
“I think it’s a fool’s errand for sure,” Park said.
In the story, the Tuck family is immortal because of the magic water they drink, but when younger brother Jesse recruits young girl Winnie to “drink the water at a certain age so they can have an adventure together,” Park said she then has to decide whether she will.
“What are the repercussions of that decision?” Park said. “I think the message in general is just a beautiful one. If you could live forever, would you?”
Tickets are $28 for general admission; $25 for senior citizens, Shenandoah University alumni and civil servants/veterans and $5 for students and youth. Tickets and information are available at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office at 540-665-4569, located in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre and online at conservatoryperforms.org.
