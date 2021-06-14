BOYCE — Four candidates will be on the ballot for Boyce’s municipal election on Nov. 2.
Two candidates, Whitney Maddox and Carli Pope, are running for recorder. The Boyce Town Council position is similar to that of a vice mayor.
Dennis Hall and Carol Coffelt, both incumbents, are running for regular council seats. Two seats are up for grabs. So regardless of how many votes they receive, Coffelt and Hall automatically will be re-elected unless any write-in candidate gets a higher vote total and agrees to serve.
All four official candidates are certified, their paperwork having met state elections requirements, according to Clarke County General Registrar/Director of Elections Barbara Bosserman.
Maddox, a counselor, was appointed by the council last September to fill a regular seat vacated by Carol Everly, who resigned. She decided to run for recorder because Coffelt and Hall already had decided to seek the regular seats.
“The town has a need,” Maddox said. “I want to be able to support the town.”
She wants to be “a voice for our community,” making sure “it heads in the right direction” while “sticking to our core values” as a small town.
Boyce has only about 600 residents.
Pope is a special education teacher at Boyce Elementary School, according to its website. She couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
Hall has been a council member since 2014. In May, the council appointed him to serve as recorder until the election after former recorder Ruth Hayes resigned to move to Berryville.
Although he wants to remain on the council, he doesn’t want to be recorder on a permanent basis, he has said.
Coffelt, the wife of Boyce Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Lee Coffelt, was appointed to by the council to fill its regular seat vacated by Hall until the election. This will be her first election bid for the seat.
In Boyce, regular council members are paid $420 per year. The mayor receives $900. The recorder is paid the most, $950, to compensate him or her for having additional duties, such as preparing minutes of meetings.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election, Bosserman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.