WINCHESTER — Informants and phone records led to the arrests on Tuesday of two people suspected of robbing the 7-Eleven at 705 N. Loudoun St. on Dec 31.
City residents Shelby Lynn Cave and Brian Patrick Goodman were each charged with second-degree robbery.
Shortly after the robbery, Cave's father contacted police and said Goodman is dating his daughter and he overheard Goodman confess to the robbery, according to Detective Jonathan D. Dixon's search warrant affidavit. The affidavit sought Cave's phone to pinpoint her location at the time of the armed robbery in which no one was injured.
On Jan. 6, Cave and Goodman were arrested by state police in West Virginia on outstanding warrants unrelated to the robbery, according to Dixon's criminal complaint. Jeans and sneakers resembling those in the robbery were found in a search of the car on Jan. 14.
Dixon wrote that a second informant told him on Jan. 20 that he was with Goodman on Dec. 25 and Goodman was wearing the jeans and sneakers resembling those used in the robbery. Dixon wrote that on Jan. 27, a jailhouse informant said Cave confessed that she had been in the getaway car used in the robbery.
A day later, a fourth informant said Goodman confessed to the robbery, according to Dixon. The informant said Goodman told him Cave was with him in the getaway car and that he had used a B.B. gun that resembled a Glock semi-automatic pistol. Goodman said he tossed the B.B. gun in the 2800 block of North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522). Police found it in the location the informant had described later that day. When used in robberies, B.B. guns are considered firearms by the courts in charging suspects.
On Feb. 3, a fifth informant said Cave confessed to driving Goodman to the 7-Eleven and said she'd tried to talk him out of the robbery. Dixon said he interviewed Cave three times in jail and she said she didn't know Goodman had robbed the store until she saw him throw the B.B. gun out the car window.
Both suspects have extensive criminal records. The 37-year-old Cave's record includes convictions for cocaine and heroin possession, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and trespassing. The 31-year-old Goodman's record includes convictions for breaking and entering, car theft, forgery and grand larceny.
Cave and Goodman are due in Winchester General District Court at 8:30 a.m. on March 31 on the robbery charges. They were being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.