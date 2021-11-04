WINCHESTER — Two drivers who led police on a chase from Winchester into Frederick County in the same car on Saturday were stopped by a tire deflation device.
The pursuit began around 11:45 p.m., according to Winchester police Officer Morgan J. Gilcrest's criminal complaint. He wrote that he spotted a Hyundai sedan at Armor Dale and Jones Street with Craig Allen Martin in the passenger seat. Martin is wanted on a probation violation.
Gilcrest said the driver failed to stop when he activated his lights and siren. The driver drove from Valley Avenue to Cedar Creek Grade at a speed of up to 65 mph. After a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy deployed the device known as spike strips or stop strips, Gilcrest said Martin got in the driver's seat. After the vehicle was stopped around 11:50 on the Va. 37 ramp north of Amherst Street, Gilcrest said Martin refused to get out of the car. Officers had to smash the car's passenger window to remove him.
Martin, 32, of the 500 block of Armor Dale, was charged with eluding police, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and failure to register as a sex offender. He was being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Wednesday. He is due in Winchester General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 29.
Police identified the other driver as Andrea Jo Hanson, 40, of the 100 block of Tomahawk Trail in the county. She was charged with eluding police and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Hanson is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.