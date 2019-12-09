WINCHESTER — A road rage incident in the 1000 block of Millwood Pike near the Interstate 81 around 12:45 p.m. Thursday led to the arrests of two drivers.
Shane Patrick Henry and William Earl Tapp exited their vehicles in the roadway and fought, according to Lt. Warren Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office traffic division commander. Tapp is accused of shoving Henry to the ground, injuring the back of Henry’s head. While Tapp was outside his vehicle photographing the license plate of Henry’s Mercedes and blocking the Mercedes with his GMC SUV, Gosnell said Henry tried to drive around the GMC and struck Tapp. Tapp was thrown over the hood of the Mercedes and struck the pavement.
Both men were hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center with minor injuries.
Henry, 45, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving, improper stopping in a roadway, illegally being a pedestrian in the roadway and making an unsafe lane change. Tapp, 47, received the same charges minus the aggravated assault charge. Instead, he was charged with simple assault.
Gosnell, who didn’t provide the men’s addresses, said it’s unclear what triggered the confrontation. A criminal complaint detailing the probable cause for the arrests wasn’t immediately unavailable.
