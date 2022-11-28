WINCHESTER — Selah Theatre Project of Winchester, in partnership with Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown, will present a new twist on an old holiday classic over two weekends in December.
“A Seussariffic Christmas Carol,” written and directed by the nonprofit Selah Theatre Project’s founder, LaTasha Do’zia, will be performed Dec. 9-11 and again Dec. 16-18. Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees will be offered at 2 p.m.
According to a media release from Selah Theatre Project, this version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” merges with the Dr. Seuss holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to tell the tale of Tiny Tammy Sue Hoo and all her Seussariffic friends as they attempt to warm the cold heart of Ebenita Scrooge.
The cast of the family-friendly play includes Sam Brackens, Amelia Cook, Tammi Cooke, Josie Dellinger, Teah Draper, Naomi Greenwalt, Moira Hunt, Andrew Iden, Cameron Joyner, Gianna Parente, Nora Parente, Logan Ruge, Amber Shayeb, Khary-Joelle Smith-Hervo and Oliver Varela, and stars Sofia Carballo as Tiny Tammy Sue Hoo, Owen Uhry as Bobbie Cratchit and Danielle Juratovac as Ebenita Scrooge.
“This cast is a beautiful blend of Laurel Ridge students, teens, kids and community actors,” Do’zia said in the release. “With such a fun script, community and our partnership with Laurel Ridge, you cannot go wrong kicking off the holiday season with us.”
General admission tickets to “A Seussariffic Christmas Carol” are $15 each and can be purchased online at selahtheatreproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.