BOYCE — Two companies believe that collecting garbage from homes and businesses in a small town like Boyce won’t be a waste of their time and energy.
Republic Services and Evergreen Waste LLC plan to submit bids for the town’s next garbage collection contract by the start of the new year, according to Town Manager/Recorder Ruth Hayes.
The council is to consider the bids in January, Hayes said. That will be when Richard Kibler, the newly elected mayor, and new council members Floyd and Zach Hudson assume their offices.
Winchester-based Evergreen currently serves Boyce. Its contract was to have expired in October. The council voted to extend the contract for up to six months to have enough time to seek and examine bids for a new one.
Many residents have told town officials they want recycling to continue in Boyce. However, Evergreen has stopped collecting recyclables, officials have said, because of declines in markets for such materials.
Republic, which has an office in Winchester, currently is neighboring Berryville’s solid waste collector. Based on what a company representative told her, Hayes said Republic will be able to provide recycling services.
That doesn’t mean, though, that Evergreen’s proposal won’t be considered, she emphasized.
The main issue, Hayes said, is that “we want to upgrade service in town.” For instance, she said, both companies have been asked to provide large containers for curbside garbage collection.
Currently, most residents and businesses put their filled trash bags at the curb for pickup.
“It doesn’t look great,” Hayes said.
And, people from out of town apparently are bringing their bagged trash and depositing it curbside along with residents’ garbage, said current Mayor Franklin Roberts. He said he bases his assumption on having often seen garbage bags in front of an abandoned house on Tuesday nights. Wednesday is collection day in Boyce.
“We never see who’s putting it out,” Hayes added.
Taxes paid by residents and businesses go toward garbage collection costs, Hayes said. There is no monthly fee like those charged in many other towns and cities, she said.
If containers eventually are provided, any bagged garbage deposited curbside will have to be in them. That should significantly reduce the problem of people elsewhere bringing their trash to Boyce and expecting it to be collected, Roberts said.
The town is asking Evergreen and Republic to provide approximately 95-gallon containers. That should be “enough to put all your trash in” for a week, Hayes said.
Boyce is paying Evergreen $1,784 per month for collecting garbage at roughly 260 homes and businesses. That is about $7 per customer.
Any new contract proposal likely will be more expensive for Boyce, Roberts said. The council will have to figure out how to cover any cost increase, he said.
Hayes said she believes the town can afford a modest increase because for the past few years, “we’ve been building up funds” to help pay future capital expenses. She said some of that extra money can be put toward garbage collection.
As of Dec. 3, Boyce had total financial assets of almost $370,751.
