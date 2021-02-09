BERRYVILLE — Two people who illegally purchased over $200,000 worth of cigarettes for resale in Berryville and Clear Brook avoided jail in Clarke County Circuit Court on Monday.
In plea bargains, Farman Ali and Farhat Jabeen Lone Kashmiree each received one-year suspended sentences after being convicted of an amended charge of possession with intent to distribute between 5,000 and 40,000 tax-paid cigarettes. Ali pleaded guilty while Kashmiree entered a no-contest plea in which the defendant doesn't admit guilt, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence for conviction. They each must pay $5,000 in state fines as part of the agreement and each will be on one year of supervised probation and one year of unsupervised probation.
Ali, 45, and Kasmiree, 57, were ineligible to purchase cigarettes for commercial resale after being convicted on federal cigarette smuggling charges in 2012 and 2013, respectively. The two were part of a smuggling ring caught in a federal sting operation in which undercover agents sold $8.7 million worth of mostly untaxed cigarettes to ring members. Ring members planned to sell them to smugglers who would sell them in New York City, where the cost of a carton of cigarettes is far higher than in Virginia. It currently costs about $50 in Virginia for a carton of cigarettes, which contains 10 packs equaling 200 cigarettes. In New York, cigarettes cost about $120 per carton.
Anne Williams, county commonwealth's attorney, said after the sentencing that the charges were amended from felonies because Kashmiree had applied to the Virginia Department of Taxation for a tax exemption to purchase cigarettes for commercial resale. Williams said the department's form didn't say people convicted of federal cigarette smuggling were ineligible, but Kashmiree should've known she was ineligible. Williams said Frederick County agreed not to prosecute Ali and Kashmiree because the confiscated cigarettes will be destroyed.
The most recent charges stem from an investigation that began in 2019 after a tip Berryville police received about Kashmiree and Ali purchasing cigarettes despite their federal convictions, according to Police Chief W. Neal White. The cigarettes were sold out of convenience stores at 340 N. Buckmarsh St. in Berryville and a store in the Clear Brook Shopping Center at 3522 Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11).
On March 19, 2019, Berryville police seized about 2,744 cartons worth of cigarettes costing about $137,000, according to White. On June 27, 2019, about 435 cartons valued at $21,750 were seized.
Kashmiree was listed as the owner of the store for the first seizure and Sayed Shah was listed as the owner when the second raid occurred. Ali is a manager at the store, which is currently closed. It was previously known as 340 Quick Mart and Berry C Store. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office in March of 2019 seized 1,008 cartons of cigarettes worth $50,400 from the Clear Brook location. The store was owned by Kashmiree.
White said cigarette smuggling isn't a big problem in Berryville, but noted it is a mutli-billion dollar criminal enterprise. Between 2009-18, the U.S. collected about $13.7 billion in annual cigarette tax revenue, according to the Department of Treasury's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau.
The enormous potential profit give criminals an incentive to smuggle cigarettes, particularly in Virginia which has some of one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation. A person can earn $88 in profit per carton from selling cigarettes purchased in Virginia in New York City, according to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
"It's a big risk/reward type venture," White said. "And some people are willing to take that risk."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.