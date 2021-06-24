WINCHESTER — An exasperated City Council proclaimed on Tuesday it’s time to get rid of two vacant, rundown Loudoun Street residential properties that have been eyesores and public hazards for at least 20 years.
The nine-member council voted unanimously to designate four adjoining townhouses at 514-520 S. Loudoun St. and a single-family home at 411 S. Loudoun St. as derelict and blighted, clearing the way for Winchester to either remove or repair the structures.
“They’re an embarrassment to the entire city,” said Winchester resident E.G. Hamill, who lives across the street from the townhouses.
According to city officials, the residential properties have not been occupied since at least 2013 — aside from dozens of squirrels that are living inside the buildings, entering and exiting via several gaping holes in the exterior walls.
Both residential properties are owned by Wayne M. and Laura Gavis of Greenwood Road in Frederick County. According to city documents, the couple has been warned nearly 20 times over the years that the conditions of their buildings are in violation of City Code and present safety hazards to passersby and neighboring residents.
City officials say the Gavises have never responded to the city or made any attempt to improve or sell their Loudoun Street buildings.
“I’m beyond exasperated with this landowner,” Councilor Evan Clark said, referring to Wayne Gavis. “If he cared, he’d be here today.”
For years, Mayor David Smith said Winchester lacked the authority to do anything other than issue fines to the Gavises. However, Virginia’s General Assembly this year enacted legislation giving localities the right to remedy blighted properties if their owners were unable or unwilling to do so.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said council’s decision on Tuesday to declare the Gavis properties derelict and blighted authorizes City Manager Dan Hoffman to initiate court proceedings that could give the city temporary ownership of the buildings. If that happens, Winchester would determine if they should be restored or demolished, then the city could sell the properties and sue the Gavises for any expenses incurred during the process.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the volunteer companies that serve the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. The document outlines the rights and responsibilities of all parties involved in Winchester’s responses to fires, accidents and other emergencies.
Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed resolution stating Winchester will not recognize labor unions or employee associations as collective bargaining agents. City Attorney Melisa Michelsen said the stopgap resolution would expire in 2025, giving the city more time to decide if it wants to reverse its stance at a later date.
Unanimously agreed to forward a proposed resolution that would allow Winchester Regional Airport to lease land to private businesses without first having to seek council’s approval.
Unanimously approved an ordinance allowing Winchester to charge an inspection fee to people who begin construction projects without first obtaining the required building permits.
Held a first reading of an ordinance that would grant an easement allowing property owner Ronald McGehee to build a stairway at 186 N. Loudoun St. that would partially infringe on the city’s right-of-way.
Unanimously agreed to appoint Mary Blowe and Perry Eisenach to three-year terms on the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, ending June 21, 2024.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Phillip Milstead and Richard Bell.
