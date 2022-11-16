Two Middletown Town Council members announced their resignations this week, both of whom were reelected on Nov. 8.
Scott Fink said he will not be able to serve his new, four-year term because he is moving his business, 5-Star Executive Chauffeuring LLC, outside of town to have more space.
"In this industry, you need land," Fink said. "It's been a blessing and honor to serve the residents of Middletown. I'm taking the opportunity to get out of the public light for a while."
Fink, 43, was reelected to his third term last week. He ran unopposed as an independent and received 270 votes.
His resignation is effective Dec. 31, which is the date his current term expires. After that, the town has 45 days to appoint a replacement.
"His business is growing. We're excited for him. We wish him the best," said Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV.
"He was a good councilman," Harbaugh added. "We really thank him for his service to the town of Middletown — a lot of meetings, a lot of time."
Carole Snyder Jones submitted her resignation letter on Election Day, citing personal reasons, according to Harbaugh. Her resignation was effective immediately.
Snyder Jones could not be reached for comment.
"She thanked us in a letter. We wish her the best," Harbaugh said.
Snyder Jones, 73, served on the council on and off for years. She ran as an independent in the Nov. 8 election, receiving 305 votes. She was a personnel coordinator for the Xerox Corporation for 30 years.
"We're very thankful for her. She was a part of a big turnaround in town. We're thankful for her help over the last 10 years," Harbaugh said.
Three of the town's six council seats were on the ballot on Election Day, with the incumbents who held those seats running unopposed. In addition to Fink and Snyder Jones, Jeffrey Pennington was reelected with 304 votes.
Middletown must now appoint someone to fill the two vacancies on an interim basis until a special election can be held next November. Those elected will serve the remainder of Fink's and Snyder Jones's terms.
Town residents interested in applying for the vacancies and running in the special election can do so by filling out paperwork at the Middletown Town Office at 7875 Church St. The commonwealth has not yet released its 2023 elections calendar, but last year's filing deadline for candidates was June 21, according to Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venkoske, so next year's deadline would fall on a similar date.
