BERRYVILLE — Two new officers are on Berryville’s police force.
Ryan Keyser and Dylan Miller were administered their oaths of office by Clarke County Circuit Court Clerk April Wilkerson during a Berryville Town Council meeting Tuesday night.
Two positions on the force were vacant. A former officer resigned to work for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. The other position recently was established.
Keyser has a career background in firefighting in Montgomery County, Maryland. Miller, a Warren County native, has a background in corrections, according to Police Chief Neal White.
Both men became interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement. They thought the Berryville Police Department was “potentially a good fit for them,” White said, explaining why they applied for jobs there.
“We’re very fortunate,” he continued. “They’re good guys who are energetic and have good attitudes.”
It will be a while before they’re out patrolling the streets, though, at least on their own.
First, they must undergo 19 weeks of law-enforcement training at the Skyline Regional Criminal Justice Academy, White said. Then they will return to the police department, where they initially will have 12 weeks of field training, he said.
In another matter, the council presented Donna Peake a resolution of appreciation for coordinating the annual Clarke County Christmas Parade for the past 15 years.
Peake, the county’s revenue commissioner, began overseeing the procession upon learning that it might not continue after the previous coordinator quit, the resolution shows.
She recently announced that the parade held earlier this month would be her last, saying it’s time to pass the torch to someone with new ideas to keep it fresh.
During her tenure as coordinator, participation and public interest in the parade “increased markedly,” the resolution reads. Peake also overcame obstacles such as the COVID-19 pandemic and an instance one year in which Santa Claus went “missing in action,” it mentions.
Coordinating the parade is a volunteer job.
It was “a labor of love,” Peake said.
A resolution honoring the Clarke County High School cross country teams also was adopted.
The girls’ team finished the 2021 season as Bull Run District champions as well as Region 2(B) and Virginia Class 2A champs.
The team won the state championship, too, in 2018 and has made seven consecutive appearances in the state meet, the resolution recalls.
A photo of the team was displayed on video screens in the council chamber.
Meanwhile, the boys’ team placed second in the district, regional and state competitions.
Both teams “have comported themselves in a manner worthy of champions,” the resolution asserts.
Nobody from either team was at the council meeting to accept the resolution. It’s exam week at CCHS, officials explained.
“They’re aware of this (resolution) and appreciative of it,” Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.