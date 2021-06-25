WINCHESTER — Winchester resident and local investor Ron McGehee, who purchased the old Virginia National Bank Building on North Loudoun Street, now has plans to turn the former Brewbaker’s Restaurant into two separate restaurants.
Brewbaker’s, which opened in 1999 on the Loudoun Street Mall at 168 N. Loudoun St., announced its closing on social media a few weeks ago. A Facebook post from the restaurant said, “We are tired. I am tired. And, as we are all getting closer to getting back to ‘normal,’ it has become clear that its time for a change. One of the many gifts that this mixed-bag of a year has given us is the opportunity for ‘life reset,’ and this will be a ‘hard’ one (in every sense).”
The post indicated the building's new owner has “big plans that are well underway. Huge plans. The best plans ever.”
Those plans, according to McGehee, are two new restaurants.
One will be Maxine’s Chop House, which will feature steaks, chops and seafood. McGehee said Maxine’s will be “more upscale.” The pub portion of the old Brewbaker’s will become Ellie’s Place, which will be a “traditional Irish pub.”
McGehee said the plan is to open the restaurants in July. Then, he plans to close down in January for some heavy remodeling and to “upgrade everything.”
The restaurants are meant to coincide with McGehee’s plans to turn the old bank building into a “community center and music venue,” he said.
“We’re basically making this northeast corner of Loudoun and Piccadilly an entertainment center,” he added.
McGehee purchased the old bank building at 186 N. Loudoun St. for $1.2 million in 2019 and initial plans were to “fix it up and lease it out” to commercial tenants, according to a previous Winchester Star article.
According to the article, McGehee bought the 96-year-old, three-story building and its 44-year-old brick addition from Shenandoah University, which purchased the complex in 1996 for $500,000. Virginia National Bank leased the oldest portion of the structure from the university until the downtown bank branch closed in October 2016.
Currently, McGehee said Monument Entertainment LLC is the company that’s behind the “entertainment center” but McGehee handles the real estate.
A timeline for completion of the expected project has not been set.
If the project is completed, McGehee said it will bring “a lot more people” to the walking mall area.
“A lot of people are going to be coming to listen to music and when the music’s over, they’ll be walking up and down the mall,” he said. “It should bring a lot of revenue to Old Town Winchester.”
