BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools has added two new public Wi-Fi access points to help students without internet connections at home do virtual lessons.
One is at Boyce Elementary School, near the cafeteria entrance at the front of the gym. The other is at Clarke County High School (CCHS), in the bus loop near the left side of the front entrance.
The locations are in addition to access points already available at Johnson-Williams Middle School (J-WMS) and the school division’s administrative offices at 317 W. Main St. in Berryville.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary school students are being taught through a combination of in-person and virtual lessons. J-WMS and CCHS students are learning entirely online, but they will be able to return to their classrooms two days a week beginning Nov. 16 under a plan adopted by the Clarke County School Board on Monday.
At last count, there were 199 students within the school division comprising 119 households without home internet service, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
Being largely rural and having a population of about 14,500, Clarke County lacks high-speed internet service in many areas. County officials are trying to find ways to expand the service and make it affordable to households with lower incomes.
The county’s Information Technology Department worked with the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company on Retreat Road in Bluemont to establish a public Wi-Fi access point there, Bishop mentioned in an email to The Winchester Star on Wednesday.
The schools, meanwhile, have come up with various ways to help students needing internet access. They include providing a limited number of portable “hot spots” and setting up “internet cafés” at Boyce Elementary and CCHS.
However, “there has been little participation by students” in those cafés, Bishop said.
A full list of options to help students without internet at home is on the school division’s website at https://www.clarke.k12.va.us/administration-1/technology/access-to-technology-wifi.
