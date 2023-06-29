WINCHESTER — Two high-ranking Winchester Fire and Rescue Department officers with a combined 55 years of service to the community have put away their badges.
Deputy Chief Matt DeHaven and Battalion Chief Larry Baker are retiring. DC DeHaven's last day will be Saturday, and Baker's last day was June 1.
Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief Jon Henschel said in a media release: "DC DeHaven and BC Baker's dedication to the Winchester community is commendable beyond words. I'm honored to have served with such remarkable leaders and firefighters."
DeHaven and Baker began their careers in Winchester as volunteer firefighters, rising to the level of volunteer officers before becoming professional firefighters for the city. DeHaven started as a volunteer in 1989 with Friendship Fire Company, and Baker began volunteering in 1992 with South End Fire Company. Before joining South End, Baker had volunteered with the Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Frederick County.
DeHaven was hired as a career firefighter by the city in 1994. He soon became a paramedic and, in 1999, was promoted to lieutenant. (The role of lieutenant was reclassified to battalion chief in 2012.) DeHaven was again promoted in 2021 to deputy chief of operations for the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. During his time with the department, he served on the honor guard, was a hazmat officer on the hazardous materials regional response team, led the Tactical Emergency Medical Operations Team and led or assisted with numerous training classes.
Baker was hired as a career firefighter by the city in 1996 and promoted to sergeant in 2007. (That role was reclassified to lieutenant in 2012.) In 2018, he was again promoted to battalion chief. During Baker's time with the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department, he served on the honor guard and regional hazmat team, chaired the personal protective gear and fire hoses committees, was a member of the career development committee and was constantly sharing his knowledge with other members of the department.
Deputy City Manager for Public Safety John Piper said in the release: "We're lucky to have homegrown leaders in our Fire and Rescue Department who value serving their communities with such commitment. We'll miss DC DeHaven and BC Baker, but we wish them nothing but the best in their retirement."
