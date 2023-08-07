BOYCE — Town Manager Matt Hoff plans to interview two people for Boyce’s vacant code enforcement officer position this week.
Neither applicant has been identified. However, Hoff told The Winchester Star both are locals.
The position has been vacant since David Clarke, who lives in Frederick County, resigned in June to spend more time with his family.
Code enforcement officer is one of Boyce’s three municipal positions, also including the town administrator and treasurer. Each is part-time.
The officer’s duties include enforcing zoning and subdivision ordinances, including rules pertaining to inoperative vehicles and unsightly property appearances. The officer is able to take matters before a magistrate and/or the courts, but the position has no law-enforcement authority, such as being able to carry a weapon or arrest people.
Officials say Boyce, which has a population of about 750 and a yearly budget of less than $200,000, can’t afford to employ a police officer. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are responsible for maintaining law and order in the town.
During the August meeting of Boyce Town Council, Hoff asked panel members if they would like to be involved in the interviews.
Councilwoman Carol Coffelt said she thinks it’s sufficient for Hoff to do them, hire someone and then let the council know who he’s hired. Other council members didn’t object.
On a related matter, the council is monitoring a residence on Whiting Avenue believed to be providing Airbnb-type lodging to travelers.
“There’s always different vehicles there,” said Mayor Zack Hudson, explaining why.
Neighbors told the council during a public hearing they’ve constantly seen different people at the residence. Some have spoken to their young children, they said.
Before he quit, Clarke informed the homeowner that local zoning rules prohibit such a business.
Hudson said the situation seems to have been going on for at least two months.
Cease-and-desist orders were posted on the door of the home, Hudson said. He added that Jeremy Camp, Clarke County’s senior planner and zoning administrator, sent one via certified mail to the homeowner, and David Griffin, the town’s contracted attorney, also sent one.
The council is awaiting advice from Griffin on how to proceed in handling the issue. But the homeowner eventually may face legal action, Hudson said.
One of the neighbors, Nelly Ferreira, said the person should have complied with the rules when the first order was issued.
“It’s common sense,” Ferreira said.
The Boyce Planning Commission is considering whether the rules should be changed to allow such lodging.
“We don’t think it’s a bad thing,” Chairman David Winsatt said of commissioners. “But it needs some governance.”
The council adopted a resolution necessary for the town to reimburse itself for capital improvement expenditures from federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.
Projects eligible for reimbursement include repairs to streets the town owns and maintains, installation and maintenance of “radar signs” used to control speeding on those streets and repairs to Town Hall, according to the resolution. The total cost of those projects is expected to be no more than $54,916.
The town has contracted with the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission for assistance in ensuring proper accounting and documentation of the reimbursements, the resolution indicates.
In other matters, the council:
Appointed Councilwoman Berkeley Reynolds to fill Boyce’s vacant seat on the Clarke County Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. Town resident Stephen Bacci recently resigned from the seat.
Learned the Boyce Volunteer Fire Company responded to five calls for assistance in July. Four were ambulance calls, according to Chief Lee Coffelt. He indicated the lone fire call wasn’t an extremely serious incident.
