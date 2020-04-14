BERRYVILLE — Two men have been sentenced for the robbery of a suspected cocaine dealer at a home in the 800 block of Summit Point Road on Nov. 7, 2018.
In a plea bargain in Clarke County Circuit Court on March 16, Victor Josue Hernandez was sentenced to 28 years with 21½ years suspended. He pleaded no contest — considered a conviction by the courts — to robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a robbery, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with drugs, and possession of a controlled substance. A conspiracy to commit robbery charge was dismissed as part of the agreement.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of 4½ years, a midpoint of six years and nine months, and a maximum of seven years and 11 months. Upon release, Hernandez, 20, of the 200 block of Artifact Drive in Winchester, will be on five years of supervised probation.
Pablo Rosendo Melchor also was sentenced on March 16. He was sentenced to 5½ months time served. In a plea bargain, Melchor, 28, of the 1200 block of Baker Lane in Frederick County, pleaded no contest to grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. A use of a firearm in commission of a felony charge was dropped.
Melchor was jailed at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center from Sept. 25 to March 16. His guidelines recommended between one day and six months of imprisonment, with no midpoint listed. He will be on three years of supervised probation.
Victim Saulo Alain Morales Hidalgo, who has a manufacturing a controlled substance charge pending against him, testified at a probable cause hearing last year that he was in his car in the driveway of his Summit Point Road home about to head back to work after eating lunch when a car with four people in it pulled in front of him. The people were later identified as a Hernandez, Melchor, Christopher Alexander Valeriano and a juvenile female.
Morales Hidalgo said Hernandez and Melchor ordered him out of his car, with Hernandez pointing a pistol at him. He said he was pushed to the ground and kicked before being walked into the home by Hernandez, Melchor and the girl. Rosio Hidalgo Menvita, Morales Hidalgo’s girlfriend, testified Hernandez and Melchor pointed guns at her and her two children while the girl searched the house. They left after about 15 minutes.
Menvita called 911, and the four were subsequently arrested in a traffic stop in Frederick County, with Melchor driving and Hernandez in possession of about 1½ ounces of cocaine, which has a street value of about $1,800. A .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol found in Melchor’s car belonged to Hernandez, according to the vehicle’s occupants. Hernandez confessed to committing the robbery, and Hernandez, Valeriano and the girl said Melchor helped plan the robbery.
Anne Williams, Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney, said on Monday that Melchor received a lighter sentence than Hernandez because Morales Hidalgo wasn’t sure if Melchor was carrying a gun. She said Melchor’s confession after the hearing also factored into his sentence. Williams wouldn’t say what sentenced the girl received because she was sentenced in juvenile court.
In a plea bargain in June, Valeriano, 20, of the 1100 block of Allen Drive in Winchester, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to a felony. A robbery charge was dismissed.
While out on bond on a drug charge unrelated to the robbery, police said Valeriano’s car was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Frederick County on Jan. 11 that killed 49-year-old bicyclist Mark W. Smith. Police haven’t said if he was the driver, but Valeriano’s father told police he saw his son driving the car about 2½ hours before the crash, according to a search warrant affidavit. Valeriano remained a fugitive on Monday.
