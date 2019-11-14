The Sacred Heart Players will present "My Name is Rumpelstiltskin" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday at Sacred Heart Academy, 110 Keating Drive.

Tickets are $5 per person and $20 for a family.

Correction: the play runs at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and SATURDAY evenings, with a 2:00 p.m. matinee also on SATURDAY. There are no performances scheduled on Sunday.

