WINCHESTER — A bicyclist told police he had just cashed a check when he was robbed on Chestnut Street at its intersection with National Avenue around 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
He said two masked men in a black car threatened him and demanded his money and he complied, according to an email from Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan. She said the driver then fled east on National. A description of the car and suspects was unavailable.
