BERRYVILLE — Two problems with town water lines that occurred in June have been fixed.
One occurred during a repaving project along Hermitage Boulevard. As asphalt was being applied, the contractor noticed water gushing from a valve box. City crews then discovered there was a problem with a six-inch diameter valve servicing a fire hydrant, according to Berryville Public Works Director Rick Boor.
Water service to the neighborhood was interrupted the next day so the valve could be replaced. Boor said that during the excavation, crews discovered that bolts connecting the valve’s bonnet to its body had rusted and broken.
“The weight and vibration of the (paving) roller caused the bolts to separate from the valve body,” he said. “It was a time bomb waiting to happen.”
Boor contacted the valve’s manufacturer and was told the design standard at the time it was made did not include stainless steel bolts. Manufacturers now require such bolts in valves, he said, noting “they don’t rust.”
After the problem occurred, public works officials in several other localities told Boor they had experienced problems with similar valves.
The other problem was a break in a transmission line 10 inches in diameter along Springsbury Road. It was discovered after employees of Berryville’s water treatment plant noticed a large water loss.
Public Works Department crews responded and closed an isolation valve to stop the water flow. After they began excavating around the break, crews realized that the water main — made of PVC plastic — had been installed on hard shale, Boor said.
“Over the years, the combination of starting and stopping of the water plant, and the constant movement of the pipe itself, contributed to ... a stress fracture in the pipe,” he explained.
Crews replaced about eight feet of pipe and used two couplings to repair the break, Boor said.
Because part of the road had to be excavated to make the repair, the town will have to replace the asphalt based on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s specifications.
