WINCHESTER — When do you think the first musical was created? And how did the idea for it — combining spoken word with sudden bursts into song — come about?
According to “Something Rotten!,” Shenandoah Conservatory’s first musical of the 2019-2020 season, it was in 1595 and was written by two brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, thanks to a tip from Thomas Nostradamus.
That may not be true, but it sure does make for a fun show.
“Something Rotten!” debuts Oct. 3 at Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre — the stage that will host the musical’s first performance at a college or university in the U.S.
“Two of our recent graduates, Zachary Bigelow and Emma Benson, were actually on the national tour, I saw them in Florida. As I was watching it, I thought, this tour is probably going to be ending, maybe in time that we can do it at Shenandoah in the fall,” recounted Kevin Covert, director of the musical theatre program.
“But if I did it, I’d want to be the first college to do it.”
Through some of his Broadway connections — a producer of “Something Rotten!,” and the associate director of the musical on Broadway who also directed the national tour — Covert was able to land the rights for Shenandoah University to be the first college or university to produce “Something Rotten!” (Usually, a university cannot stage a play or musical if it is touring nationally, as the rights to the production are not available.)
The musical left an impression on Covert.
“When I saw it the first time, I just, for the rest of the evening, when I left the theater, I had the biggest smile on my face. I was like, ‘Oh, my god that was one of the most fun evenings I’ve had in the theater in a long, long time,’” he said.
It’s that very reason he believes “Something Rotten!” is a great musical to bring to Winchester audiences.
“Besides the fact that the community will be the first to see a university do it, this show has something for everyone. It’s laugh-out-loud funny. If you love big dance numbers, there’s big dance numbers. It’s just big, bright, colorful. I guarantee you you will leave the show with a huge smile on your face,” said Covert.
As Covert explains it, the musical is a homage to the musical itself. Set in Elizabethan times, Shakespeare is a rock star — and is comically presented as such — but two writer brothers, Nick and Nigel Bottom, can’t seem to find the same success that Shakespeare has found. Nick, desperate, ends up in Soothsayer Alley where he runs in to Nostradamus’ nephew, Thomas. Asking him to look into the future to find what the next big thing in theater will be, Thomas reports that it’s something called “a musical.” Nick takes this intel back to his brother, and the two try their hand at writing the first-ever musical — “Black Death.”
“Unfortunately, Thomas Nostradamus, in trying to predict what the next big thing will be, and what Shakespeare’s next big thing will be, doesn’t quite get it right. So comedy ensues,” said Covert.
The Broadway production of “Something Rotten!” opened in April 2015 and enjoyed 742 performances before closing Jan. 1, 2017. It was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and won one for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Its cast album received a nomination for the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
When selecting musicals for a university’s musical theater department, Covert said it’s important to find shows that offer a lot of roles so that as many students as possible get an opportunity to perform.
“There are 26 people in the cast. It’s a huge undertaking during the Conservatory season. There are a lot of different locations (in the musical), the set is really big. William Pearson, who is doing the set, is a genius, and he’s figured out how to do it without a $10 million budget. It looks great,” said Covert.
The show features big dance production numbers, which are all tap.
“It’s a huge tap show. Shylo Martinez, who is our new director of music theatre dance, is choreographing it, and the choreography is amazing. I knew that would be a big challenge for our students,” he said.
Audiences will pick up on nods to other musicals and popular Broadway songs in this musical — “Annie,” “A Chorus Line,” “Chicago,” “Pippin,” “Evita,” “The Music Man,” “The King and I,” among others.
“Our music director Patrick Brady kept saying there’s so many different genres, homages, in the music here. It’s great for our students to learn this song, actually sounds like a song from the 50s,” he said.
Covert said that Jennifer Adams, associate professor of costume design, designed period Elizabethan costumes for the production, which students make with the assistance of other staff.
“Something Rotten!” opens Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 — $23 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 540-665-4569, or online at www.conservatoryperforms.org.
And in case you were wondering — the first English musical is generally considered “The Black Crook,” which premiered in New York on Sept. 12, 1866.
