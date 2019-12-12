WINCHESTER — A U.S. Department of Education official visited John Kerr and Garland Quarles elementary schools last week to gather research and find innovative classroom ideas.
The visit from Aimee Viana, deputy assistant secretary of the department’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, follows a September announcement that Winchester Public Schools is the recipient of a nearly $4 million federal grant to implement “a whole school immersion approach to computer science” at John Kerr and Quarles.
The program — Metrics: Maximizing Engagement Through Regular Immersion in Computer Science — will be fully implemented at the two schools for the 2020-21 school year.
“Rethinking education, making sure we are trying new and innovative things in the best interest of our students is really what we’re looking for,” Viana said as she toured John Kerr during her Dec. 3 visit, where she observed students doing computer coding, learning Chinese, facilitating surveys and creating floating “jellyfish” in water bottles.
“I think it’s wonderful to see so many students actively engaged in innovative practices,” Viana said. “I think it’s very commendable that there is an administration not just here at the school level, but even the superintendent level, that supports teachers and faculty members thinking outside of the box.”
Viana added that she was impressed with how the city school division has implemented personalized instruction for students to identify their needs and reach their own goals.
John Kerr and Quarles are both designated as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) schools as a part of their Title I designation. Title 1 schools receive supplemental federal funds for having a high concentration of low-income students. John Kerr and Quarles serve a combined 914 high-need, or disadvantaged, students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Quarles Principal Joanie Hovatter said the immersion approach will capitalize on younger students’ ability to learn quickly.
“They have a natural quickness and if we can harness that and move it into everyday relevant opportunity, that’s just fabulous,” Hovatter said.
