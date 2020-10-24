Name: Daniel Gade
Running for: U.S. Senate
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Lt. Col. US Army (retired), professor at West Point & American University
Education: BA Environmental Science, West Point '97; master's and PhD University of Georgia
Age: 45
Campaign platform: I am not a career politician, nor am I interested in power or prestige at the expense of the American citizen. Instead, this is about honoring the sacred values that began and will sustain our Republic and about serving the people of the Commonwealth. Since I was seventeen, I have served the American people, and I look forward to serving Virginia in the Senate. I will fight for Virginia with the same oath, but on a new mission. I am running for the US Senate because our freedoms are still worth fighting for.
Campaign website: www.gadeforvirginia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.