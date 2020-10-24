Name: Mark Warner
Running for: U.S. Senate
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: U.S. Senator (2009-present), Governor of Virginia (2002-2006), Chair of the National Governors Association (2004-2005), Chair of the Virginia Democratic Party (1993-1995), telecommunications entrepreneur prior to public service
Education: B.A. Political Science, George Washington University; J.D. Harvard Law
Age: 65
Campaign platform: I've spent nearly 30 years in the Commonwealth, first as a businessman, and later as a public servant, including as Governor, focused on helping Virginians get ahead of the challenges facing the country. As Senator, I've expanded resources for Virginians by bolstering telehealth, broadband connectivity and cut unnecessary red tape to ensure small businesses can thrive in the economy. The nation is currently reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting economic downturn, and a long-overdue reckoning with racial injustice. Yet even before the pandemic, Americans were facing a changing economy, making it harder to ensure everyone got their own fair shot to succeed.
I am committed to continuing to champion economic opportunities for all Virginians. Whether it's increasing investments in low-income and minority communities, giving workers the ability to move up the career ladder or making the tax code fair, equitable, and innovative, I believe all Virginians should have that opportunity to succeed. As your Senator, I have a proven history of bringing a bipartisan approach to problem solving, with over fifty-five bills signed into law, almost all with strong bipartisan support.
Campaign website: https://markwarnerva.com
