Former Millbrook High School standout and current University of Virginia senior PK Kier announced on Twitter on Monday that he has committed to Kent State University to continue his college football career.
A running back, Kier did not play for the Cavaliers this year after playing for them the previous three seasons. Kier announced on Twitter on Aug. 27 that he would transfer after he earned his degree from Virginia in December.
Located in Kent, Ohio, Kent State is a member of the NCAA Division I Mid-American Conference. The Golden Flashes are 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the MAC. MAC schools are playing a six-game conference-only schedule this fall due to COVID-19. Kent State went 7-6 (5-3 MAC) in 2019 and won the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.
“Thank you UVA football for a great 3 years,” Kier wrote in his Twitter statement on Aug. 27. “I’d particularly like to thank all of the coaches and staff for helping me develop into a better person on and off the field. I had the opportunity to live out my dreams of playing power 5 football and work towards a degree from a world class university.
“After talking with my family, I have made the decision to transfer once I earn my degree in December. I wish nothing but the best to all my brothers at UVA. As I close this chapter in my life, I begin a new one. I’m not done yet.”
Kier played in all 40 of Virginia’s games during his three-year career (in some of those games, he only played on special teams). Kier ran the ball 64 times for 286 yards (a 4.5 average) and one TD.
