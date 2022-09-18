WINCHESTER — People with cognitive impairments such as autism or a brain injury sometimes become overwhelmed by noise, lights, activities and changes in routine. When they can't properly process the stimuli, it can lead to violent outbursts.
For decades, the only method to protect out-of-control individuals and those around them was to restrain them or put them in isolation until they calmed down.
Ukeru changed that. The behavioral modification technique developed by Grafton Integrated Health Network of Winchester makes it possible to safely calm someone in crisis without ever laying a hand on them.
Dori Sanders, marketing ambassador for Ukeru, said the approach was created after Grafton — whose day programs and residential facilities serve thousands of children and adults with behavioral challenges — realized it was using restraint and isolation too frequently when dealing with unruly clients at its schools and group homes in Winchester, Berryville and Richmond.
"Not only were clients and students getting injured, staff was also getting injured," Sanders said. "We had high [employee] turnover rates, we lost our workers' compensation insurance — we were at an all-time low."
In 2005, Grafton issued a mandate that physical restraints and seclusion be completely eliminated. Teachers, specialists and administrators worked cooperatively to develop a new technique they called Ukeru — Japanese for "to receive" — which is a hands-off approach to crisis management that emphasizes comfort rather than control.
Ukeru uses calming, reassuring words and body language to de-escalate a crisis. If a person in distress becomes violent, pads are utilized to protect staff and the client but no one lays a hand on the individual having an outburst.
"We're not ever going toward a client. When they're aggressing or in crisis, we step away," Sanders said. "We don't want to put anything on them — no force, no additional aggression."
The support, understanding and guidance provided by staff allows the individual to calm down much more quickly than they would while physically restrained or confined to a barren room.
Since developing the Ukeru method, Grafton has reduced the use of physical restraints by 99% and seclusion has not been used for a decade.
By 2015, the new behavioral modification technique had become so successful that Grafton established Ukeru Systems as a for-profit business to market and sell the patented, trademarked approach. The company currently serves more than 400 organizations in the United States and Canada, including schools, psychiatric and behavioral health facilities, assisted-living communities and foster-care agencies.
"It's for anyone and everyone," Sanders said about the Ukeru technique. "Doesn't matter if it's the smallest kid or the largest adult."
One of Ukeru Systems' clients is NW Works at 3085 Shawnee Drive in Winchester, a nonprofit entity that provides employment and job training for adults with intellectual, emotional and physical challenges. NW Works, located across the street from Grafton's and Ukeru's shared headquarters at 3150 Shawnee Drive, has been using Ukeru since it became available to the public.
Kaitlin Beatty, therapeutic program administrator at NW Works, said Ukeru's de-escalation techniques work so well that situations involving distressed clients rarely get to the point where she and her staff have to use the protective pads.
Beatty said the de-escalation techniques involve "being neutral, approaching the situation without thinking of yourself first. It's thinking about the individual and coming into their environment with body language that is accepting rather than tense and angry. It's about how you speak to the individual who is having these behaviors and how you validate what they're feeling.
"It's also about being proactive rather than reactive because you're trying to get them to de-escalate rather than get to their climax and become aggressive," Beatty said. "Most of the time, it's just making sure they know we're here to help them."
Another Ukeru client is the nonprofit Henry and William Evans Home for Children at 330 E. Leicester St. in Winchester, which houses and provides support services for children who have been abused or neglected. While residents of the Evans Home may not necessarily have mental or emotional impairments, their difficult life experiences combined with teenage hormones can sometimes lead to angry, potentially violent outbursts.
"The de-escalation and trauma-informed approach [of Ukeru] is really what speaks to us when working with our kids," Evans Home Executive Director Amy Rice said. "We have one of the pads, the blockers, but we literally have never used it."
Rice said saying the wrong thing or responding with negativity to an angry child can turn a manageable incident into "a putting their fist through a wall incident." Ukeru teaches her staff to "react the right way and keep yourself calm. It changes everything."
"We did have an incident recently that could have turned physical, but we had just gone through the training and the staff member used a lot of the [Ukeru] techniques to bring this young person down to a calmer level," Rice said. "I think it's a great system."
It only takes a few hours to learn the Ukeru technique, and training is offered in the field or at Ukeru Systems in Winchester. Once users embrace the technique, Beatty said, "it becomes part of your everyday life in how you act and react, how you even talk to people in general. Our individuals see that every day and they know what to expect from us, how we're going to react when they're upset. Because of that, we see less and less behaviors. ... It's very helpful for us."
To learn more about Ukeru Systems, visit ukerusystems.com. Information about its parent company, Grafton Integrated Health Network, is available at grafton.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.