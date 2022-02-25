FRONT ROYAL — All alone on Friday morning, Karena B. Tapsak paced in the small Ukrainian church on Linden Street praying for the safety of friends who may in danger after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.
Tapsak, 51, is a member of Saints Joachim & Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church, tucked away near Warren County High School.
Her husband is from Slovakia, just over the border from Ukraine. Her son, who is in seminary, has friends in Ukraine who he hadn’t been able to get in touch with Thursday night.
“He said he was trying to reach people, but he didn’t really know,” said Tapsak, who lives in Front Royal. “Obviously, we’re devastated, the world should be devastated.”
Saints Joachim & Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church began in 2015 after a few residents with Ukrainian heritage and a few who wanted to follow the Ukrainian church’s Byzantine traditions started a mission, said church pastor the Rev. Robert Hitchens, who is of Ukrainian descent.
After using the Human Life International Chapel, the church moved into its current building on Dec. 26, 2021. About 30 families are registered with the church, some are of Ukrainian descent but some just want to follow the Eastern Catholic faith, Hitchens said.
On Thursday evening, the church held a prayer service for 51 people, who sought comfort and community after the invasion.
“Whether, for example, my family came to the United States in 1913, or those who came after World War II, those who have come in recent times for opportunities to live in the United States, it hurts,” Hitchens said by phone interview Friday of the invasion. “Some folks still have family and relatives that live in Ukraine, and they’re under threat.”
One of those people is Assistant Pastor Andrii Chornopyskyi, whose wife is from Ukraine and has family on the western side of the country.
That area hasn’t been impacted, as of Friday morning, since Russia has been advancing from the east. But it is expected to be a place of refuge for people from Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine by Russia in 2014.
Some eastern parts of Ukraine live a pro-Russian lifestyle, Chornopyskyi said, but those who don’t are expected to flee west.
“[Ukraine] doesn’t deserve such hurt from the neighbors because Ukraine never attacked, threatened, the Russian Federation,” Chornopyskyi said.
