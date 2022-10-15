NOKESVILLE — For the second consecutive game, the Millbrook High School football team found itself facing an unbeaten opponent on Friday.
Things didn't go quite as well for the Pioneers this time against defending Class 4 Northwestern District champion Kettle Run. Coming off a game where it made few mistakes in a 25-0 win over Handley, Millbrook was unable to repeat the performance.
Before the Pioneers had run five plays from scrimmage they faced a 21-0 deficit and were unable to recover in falling 52-32 against the Cougars, who improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the district.
"We gave them 21 points on turnovers," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "I thought our kids played hard tonight. When we played Handley, Fauquier, and Harrisonburg (all Millbrook wins) we played [nearly] mistake-free football."
Starting with excellent field position at the Pioneers' 43, it took the Cougars seven plays to go up 7-0. Quarterback Abram Chumley found Jordan Tapscott on a crossing pattern and hit him for a 20-yard score.
Millbrook (3-5, 2-2) went three-and-out and punted on its first possession giving the Cougars the ball back at their own 23. Kettle Run then put together a 13-play, 77-yard drive and jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Peyton Mehaffey's two-yard run.
On their next possession, the Pioneers fumbled on the first play setting the Cougars up at the Millbrook 45. It took six plays for the lead to expand to 21-0 on Chumley's five-yard run with 11:31 remaining in the second quarter.
"That was kind of our message all week. We had to find a way to get some turnovers," Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield said. "Watching their game against Handley last week, they didn't make [many] mistakes on offense."
Trailing by three scores, the Pioneers finally showed they could make some things happen as well. Millbrook went 67 yards in five plays, 48 on a big hook-up between quarterback Detric Brown and wide receiver Javell Holmes which gave the Pioneers the ball at the Kettle Run 12. Two plays later, Cohen Creswell took it in from two yards out, making it 21-6.
Kettle Run responded with a 51-yard scoring drive (capped by a short Chumley TD pass to Mehaffey) and a 65-yard punt return for a score by Tapscott to extend the lead to 35-6 with just under five minutes remaining in the first half.
Millbrook's defense made a huge stop right before the break after a blocked punt set up Kettle Run at the Pioneers' 15. Millbrook forced a fumble and took over on the 16 with 1:21 left in the half.
The Pioneers drove to the Kettle Run 34, but a sack pushed the ball back to the 49. Facing second-and-25 with only 27 seconds left, it looked as if the Pioneers would come up empty.
Brown dropped back and heaved a pass into coverage near the Cougars 2, but Holmes, at the top of his jump, wrestled the ball away from a defender and came down with it. Millbrook was able to get a timeout with 0.4 seconds left. Brown took the next snap and bulled his way into the end zone, cutting the deficit to 35-12 at the half.
Holmes caught five passes for 128 yards in the first half and made several key plays from his defensive back position before he was forced from the game midway through the third quarter with an injury.
"He played really well on offense and on defense before he got hurt," Haymore said of Holmes. "I think he's OK."
Kettle Run got a five-yard TD from Mehaffey and a field goal on its first two drives of the second half to push the lead to 45-12. Tyson Mallory capped off a 59-yard drive for the Pioneers with a five-yard scoring run to trim the lead to 45-18 at the end of the third quarter.
After the Cougars made it 52-18 early in the fourth quarter on Chumley's third touchdown pass of the game, the Pioneers showed some offensive firepower.
Millbrook pulled to within 52-26 on a screen pass to Creswell, who sprinted around the end and went nearly untouched for a 38-yard score. It capped a seven-play, 70-yard drive.
Later taking over after a short punt at the Cougars' 40, Mallory raced around the end and down the sideline on the first play for the final score of the night.
Mallory notched 80 yards on 10 carries. Brown completed six passes for 166 yards.
Colton Quaker led the rushing attack for the Cougars, picking up 77 yards on 19 carries. Chumley was 14 of 17 for 233 yards. The Pioneers held Tapscott to four catches for 58 yards.
"We had some things go our way tonight and we were able to break it open a little bit," said Porterfield, whose squad next travels to Handley on Oct. 22. "We knew it was going to be a tough one."
Millbrook next hosts Liberty, which has won two straight, on Oct. 21 and closes its regular season at James Wood on Oct. 28.
"We've got two tough games coming up," Haymore said. "I think if we don't play like we did tonight, we're in a better situation. We just need to play better."
