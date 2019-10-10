STEPHENS CITY — In beating Harrisonburg 52-7 on the road last week, Sherando running back Darius Lane noted that there wasn’t an energetic atmosphere at the stadium, but the Warriors did well to generate their own energy after giving up the opening touchdown.
There should be no shortage of emotion tonight at Arrowhead Stadium. Sherando (3-2, 1-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) welcomes in rival Liberty (5-0, 2-0) for its homecoming contest, one that will play a big role in shaping the district standings.
The Warriors defeated Liberty 55-21 last year, but there’s usually not much separation between these two rivals. Sherando and Liberty are two seasons removed from playing for the Region 4C championship, and the Warriors lead the all-time series 14-10.
“We’ve got to focus on playing our game and doing the best we can do,” Lane said. “We’ve got to keep our tradition alive by defending our field on homecoming.”
Sherando figures to be Liberty’s toughest test so far this year. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 190-103, but their defeated foes boast a combined record of just 7-18, with only King George featuring a winning record at 3-2. Liberty is led by first-year head coach Travis Buzzo, the son of former head coach Tommy Buzzo.
The Eagles feature multiple defensive fronts. Liberty will be forced to try and slow down a Sherando offense that’s been humming behind the running of Lane.
Lane has rushed for at least 200 yards in each of Sherando’s last two games, including 25 carries for 248 yards and three TDs last week. For the season, Lane has 112 carries for 784 yards (7.0 average) and eight TDs on the ground.
Sherando coach Bill Hall said the offensive line of left tackle Keith Gouveia, left guard Caleb McLee, center Brady McKnight, right guard Parker Clendenen and right tackle Dante Hill, and the tight end contingent of McKinley Dean, Chase Wilde and Owen Even have done an excellent job of creating room for Lane to operate.
“I’m really pleased with their progression,” Hall said. “They continue to get better every week and I think they’re hungry to get better.”
Hall said Liberty will commit to stacking the box if it needs to slow the run game and will place its linebackers close to the line of scrimmage. Lane said the Warriors feel like they’re ready for what Liberty will present.
“They like to crash inside and spill things outside,” Lane said. “We’ve been working on different run schemes.”
Liberty’s A.J. Johnson had an 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in last’s 40-29 win over Kettle Run last week. Two weeks ago Sherando quarterback Dylan Rodeffer struggled with four interceptions against Millbrook (one returned for a TD), but Hall felt the sophomore showed progress against Harrisonburg, completing 13 of 22 passes for 176 yards and two TDs.
“He completed 60 percent of his balls last week, and he had no turnovers, which was key,” Hall said. “He’s a really heady player.”
Rodeffer’s top target is Jabril Hayes, who has 28 catches for 391 yards and seven TDs.
Liberty runs a spread attack that Hall said is balanced between the run and the pass.
The Eagles have a new quarterback this year in Dylan Bailey. He was only 7 for 18 for 136 yards last week, but he’s had multiple games with at least 200 yards and two TDs.
“He does a good job of throwing the ball downfield,” Hall said. “He’s not afraid to put the ball up and trust his receivers for 50/50 balls.”
Liberty boasts an impressive group of receivers. Tre’Von White had five catches for 98 yards last week (he also blocked a field goal that he returned 83 yards for a TD) and Justin Lawson and Wyatt Hicks have also put up several impressive performances.
“[White] and [Lawson], you have to make sure you know where they’re at,” Hall said. “They’re good playmakers for them. [Lawson’s] got speed.”
Liberty’s top running back is Mason Gay, who had 31- and 1-yard TD runs last week and had more than 100 yards against Culpeper County two weeks ago.
“He’s a hard runner,” Hall said. “He has good vision. He does a good job sticking it up in there.”
Sherando’s defense is led by linebackers Payne Bauer (37 tackles, nine sacks) and McKinley Dean (37 tackles). Hayes has 27 tackles and five pass breakups as a safety.
“[Bailey] likes to launch the ball up there,” Lane said. “A big key for the defensive backs is when the ball is up in the air, just go get it.”
