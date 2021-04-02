WINCHESTER — Winchester and Frederick County are "Uncommon to the Core."
That's something you'll be hearing a lot in the coming year because the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau has selected "Uncommon to the Core" as its new marketing slogan to entice visitors to the region.
The 2021 tourism campaign was officially unveiled Thursday morning at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, in a special presentation to dozens of invited representatives from area governments, businesses and community organizations.
The centerpiece of the brand launch was a video featuring Winchester Mayor David Smith, Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles S. DeHaven Jr. and Vice Chairman Bob Wells, and Virginia Tourism Corporation CEO Rita McClenny.
"Looking at the reasons that people come to visit, it's really all about your heritage — music, agriculture, history, culinary," McClenny said in the video.
"We have some of the most beautiful countryside," Wells said. "We also have a wealth of farm markets and orchards."
"Visitors will be treated to great hiking, walking, biking and horseback-riding opportunities," DeHaven added.
It was no accident that DeHaven and Wells cited the array of outdoor activities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Justin Kerns, executive director of the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said COVID-19 has made many travelers wary of being in close quarters with others, so destinations that offer an array of things to do outside have become increasingly popular over the past year.
Smith used his time in the video to talk about some of the region's other attributes.
"There's shopping, there's restaurants, all kinds of things," he said. "We also have Civil War history, Patsy Cline, and that's just a few things."
Amanda Carter of Charrette Creative, the New York-based marketing agency that created the "Uncommon to the Core" campaign, said the goal is to promote Winchester and Frederick County to people within driving distance who are eager for a quick getaway. To that end, print, broadcast, streaming and display ads touting the Northern Shenandoah Valley will primarily appear in places like Baltimore, Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"This has been about two years in the making," Carter said on Thursday.
Kerns explained that work on the "Uncommon to the Core" was well underway when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived one year ago, so the promotion was temporarily shelved. Now that people are receiving vaccines and the threat of the coronavirus is hopefully subsiding, he said the time is right to roll out the new campaign.
Now that it's ready, Carter said she's optimistic the new promotion will be key to bolstering the local tourism industry.
"'Uncommon to the Core' is a business tool for economic growth and vitality in the region," she said. "All the things that are great and special about the community are baked into this plan."
For more information about "Uncommon to the Core" and things to see and do in Winchester and Frederick County, go to visitwinchesterva.com.
(2) comments
Supervisors DeHaven and Wells neglected to mention that Frederick County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary. Why is that? You would think that would be a big attraction.
Very appealing slogan! Good work, Justin!
